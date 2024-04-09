Former KPMG employee to remain in custody as R16.5m fraud case postponed

Fidelis Moema was arrested for allegedly diverting R16.5 million in bursary funds to his own pockets.

Former KPMG employee, Fidelis Moema, will remain in police custody until his next appearance in court next week.

Moema briefly appeared in the Palm Ridge Commercial Crimes Court on Tuesday in connection with defrauding his employer.

The 32-year-old’s case has since been postponed to 18 April for formal bail application.

The former KPMG bursary specialist, who was arrested on 2 April by the Hawks, has been charged with theft, fraud and money laundering.

He stands accused of stealing R16.5 million in bursary funds meant for university students from the audit firm.

The suspect allegedly made fraudulent transactions to his personal bank account between 2021 and 2022.

Images and videos showcasing Moema’s opulent lifestyle, from lavish trips to Greece to extravagant helicopter gender reveals for his child, dominated social media trends after his arrest.

KPMG probe uncovers fraud

Moema was dismissed by KPMG in November 2022 following a disciplinary process related to non-compliance with the company’s policies.

The audit firm, however, also found that Moema may have committed fraud after his dismissal, with an internal forensic investigation being initiated.

The investigation subsequently uncovered the misappropriation of bursary funds, prompting KPMG to approach law enforcement authorities in February 2023.

KPMG has stated that the company will continue to work closely with the authorities, the Hawks has not ruled out more arrests as investigations, which are at an advanced stage, unfold.

“For now the Hawks arrested Moema as the main suspect but the investigation is continuing and more arrests will be made,” Hawks spokesperson, Thatohatsi Mavimbela recently told BusinessDay.

Teacher sentenced for fraud

In another case, a former teacher in Limpopo pleaded guilty to 10 counts of fraud and was convicted by Polokwane Specialised Commercial Crimes Court last week.

Collen Lekgolane Masweu was sentenced to R100 000 fine or five years direct imprisonment wholly suspended for five years for violating the Public Service Act.

The 62-year-old was arrested following investigation into the affairs of the Limpopo Department of Education.

It was alleged that Masweu acted in the capacity of a director of her company and rendered services to the provincial Education Department between April 2010 and August 2012.

As a result, the department made payments amounting to more than R556 000 without an authority or disclosing to do remunerative work outside of public service.

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) was tasked to investigate serious maladministration after allegations of unlawful conduct by departmental officials emerged in 2012.

The Hawks were later roped in to investigate further, leading to Masweu being traced and summoned to court.