‘Sibongile & The Dlaminis’ hits over 2.6 million live viewership

The telenovela is currently the most-watched show on Mzansi Wethu.

The captivating Mzansi Wethu telenovela, Sibongile & The Dlaminis, has set a new record for the channel’s most-watched show.

The show has achieved an extraordinary feat, surpassing the 2.6 million mark in viewership, solidifying its position as the most-watched show on Mzansi Wethu.

Over the past month, the series has garnered an impressive average viewership of over 2 million, with its peak hitting 2 688 338 live viewers.

Nomsa Philiso, CEO of general entertainment at MultiChoice, expressed jubilation over the remarkable achievement.

“This is a cause for celebration and a clear indication of the love and appreciation that our viewers have for Sibongile & The Dlaminis. What makes this telenovela so special is the combination of good scripting, casting, and overall production, which makes it a pleasure to watch.

“Thank you very much to our middle and mass scripted team for this one and we hope that with season 2 coming soon, we will see more growth in viewership numbers because there is still more to this story,” she said.

About Sibongile & The Dlaminis

The show tells the story of a young woman hailing from the rural village of Ixopo in KwaZulu-Natal, Sibongile Mbambo, portrayed by the talented Luyanda Zwane, as she navigates her role as a domestic worker in the opulent mansion of the Dlamini family.

Her journey towards achieving happiness, love, and success is riddled with challenges, including familial deception, romantic setbacks and societal expectations.

The stellar cast of Sibongile & The Dlaminis includes Vuyo Biyela (Kwenzo), Siyabonga Shibe (Njengaye Dlamini), Ayanda Borotho (Phetheni Dlamini) and Slindile Nodangala (Deliwe Mbambo).

The show airs every Monday to Wednesday at 18:30 on Mzansi Wethu (DStv channel 163) and is also available for streaming on DStv Stream.

