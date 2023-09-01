Mzansi Magic announces new telenovela, but it’s another one centred around family feuds

The channel will next month premier 'My Brother’s Keeper'.

Actor Wiseman Mncube is one of the leading characters in the new Mzansi Magic telenovela. Picture: Supplied

TV channel Mzansi Magic has announced a new telenovela, My Brother’s Keeper, which will hit the screens next month. Telenovelas are a hit on South African television, but the new show isn’t different from other telenovelas that tell the story of family feuds.

“Telenovelas are a much-loved genre, and we look forward to growing our impressive and versatile content slate with a show that is sure to keep us all intrigued and entertained,” said Shirley Adonisi, director of local entertainment channels at M-Net.

“We have always offered our viewers the best in local entertainment in a variety of genres, and with the upcoming premiere of My Brother’s Keeper, we’re pleased to bring another well-written and expertly produced series to our DStv Compact viewers.”

My Brother’s Keeper is the tale of a family drawn into a deadly succession battle of its own making.

It tells the story of Nqubeko, played by Wiseman Mncube, the headstrong and overambitious son of a mistress who is tired of being sidelined by his father.

Nqubeko decides to break the rules of “ukungena” by going after his brother’s widow, Fakazile (played by Zola Nombona), the woman who holds the controlling power to the Shabalala family empire.

The show premieres on Mzansi Magic (channel 161 on DStv Premium and DStv Compact) on 23 October at 19:30.

Same story, different script

The incessant obsession with stories about influential families fighting for power is perplexing. My Brother’s Keeper isn’t the first to go down this route. Below are some of the telenovelas that have also explored family issues:

The Legacy

This 2020 telenovela is described as “a first-of-its-kind South African telenovela set in the fast-lane world of investment billionaires. At heart, it is a story about a family at war with itself.” The series starred Kgomotso Christopher and Mary Anne Barlow among its stellar cast.

Gqeberha: The Empire

Set in the Eastern Cape’s most populous city formerly known as Port Elizabeth, this much-watched loved TV show is also driven by family members’ hunger for power. “Gqeberha: The Empire follows themes of dynasty, family, love, betrayal, polygamy and jealousy,” it reads on the Mzansi Magic website.

Isitha: The Enemy

Isitha: The Enemy is set in a royal homestead in eSwatini. It follows Chuma Sokhulu, a man who left his vocation as a preacher to become a criminal in a foreign land.

After being presumed dead for a year, he makes a dazzling return to his hometown, only to discover that his brother has betrayed him. This stirs up an epic sibling rivalry between the Sokhulu brothers on the e.tv telenovela.

Ashes to Ashes

This show followed the successful Namanes family and their Namane Funerals business. Starring the late Patrick Shai, Ashes to Ashes revolved around the secrets and sacrifices of the family.

Namane Funerals is run by Selogile Namane (Patrick Shai) and his wife Mandlakazi (Nambitha Mpumlwana) and their children. In season one, the arrival of a “long lost” relative, Rebabedi, creates conflict.

Imbewu: The Seed

This TV show last aired in April this year and it starred Tony Kgoroge and Leleti Khumalo. It centred around a business mogul who lives in Durban with his wife and kids. Kgoroge’s character later discovers he has another son, Nkululeko, who has been working in his company as a security guard. This story spirals into a war between families over the late businessman’s estate and company.

