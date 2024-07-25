Daily news update: Thabo Bester in court | South Africans linked to Isis | Prasa reinstates fired CEO

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news, the judge said Thabo Bester’s lawyer was leading the court in circles by asking for more time with the accused despite this already being provided, two South Africans have been sanctioned by the United States for allegedly helping expand Isis, and Prasa has reinstated fired CEO Zolani Matthews after a court ruling.

Also, construction at the Lesotho Highlands Water Project is set to be concluded in 2028, and Springbok centre Andre Esterhuizen has been banned for four matches for his dangerous tackle in the Test against Portugal.

News today: 25 July 2024

Thabo Bester: ‘We’re going around in circles,’ says judge

The convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester and his eight co-accused appeared in the Free State High Court for a pre-trial hearing in Bloemfontein on Wednesday.

Thabo Bester during his previous appearance in court on 5 June. Picture: Gallo Images

He was represented in court by new legal counsel after his previous lawyer, Mohamed Seedat, withdrew from the case due to difficulties in consulting with Bester and the financial burden involved.

Continue reading

US sanctions three, including two based in SA, for expanding Isis in Africa

The United States (US) government has imposed sanctions on three individuals – two of whom are based in South Africa – accused of expanding Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (Isis) activities in Africa.

Islamic State flag. Picture: iStock

The US Department of State said the three individuals are key financiers and enablers of Isis activities across central, eastern, and southern Africa.

Continue reading

Prasa reinstates fired CEO Zolani Matthews after Labour Court ruling

Zolani Matthews has been reinstated as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA).

Zolani Matthews, former chief executive officer of Prasa. Picture: Supplied

Prasa fired Matthews in November 2021, after eight months on the job, for a failure to disclose he also held UK citizenship and thus could not obtain top security clearance.

Continue reading

Water shortages: R100bn being spent but Gauteng will have to wait till 2028 for more relief

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) is working on meeting the rapidly increasing demand for water in a country scarce on the resource.

The Lesotho Highlands Water Project. Photo: Facebook/Uninformed citizen

Dormant water projects have been kickstarted in recent years after infrastructural upgrades suffered massive delays, sometimes up to a decade.

Continue reading

Senzo Meyiwa trial: State accused of fabricating data to frame Kelly Khumalo

The defence in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has poked holes in the state’s case as evidence showed that one of the accused, Mthobisi ‘Carlos’ Mncube, was in Johannesburg’s central business district (CBD) when the former Bafana Bafana captain was fatally shot.

The accused arrive for the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial at Pretoria High Court on 18 April 2024. Picture: Gallo Images/Phill Magakoe

Mncube’s cellphone records continued to be dissected by the defence on Wednesday in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, where five men are on trial for the murder of Meyiwa.

Continue reading

WATCH: Vuyo Dabula makes an epic screen comeback with ‘The Butcher’s Soul’

Actor Vuyo Dabula has made an epic comeback with a new role in Showmax’s highly anticipated film, The Butcher’s Soul.

Actor Vuyo Dabula as Saul on ‘The Butcher’s Soul.’ Picture: Supplied

After being shot in 2022, the thespian took a break to focus on his recovery.

Continue reading

Makhadzi documentary piques broadcasters’ interest in reality TV show

Following the announcement of an upcoming documentary about Makhadzi, the BET award-winning music artist has received calls from broadcasters to create her own reality TV show.

Makhazi’s upcoming documentary, the BET award winning music artist has received calls from broadcasters to create her own reality TV show.Picture: makhadzisa/Instagram

“The documentary is about her arrival in the country from the US, the three-day tour that took place in the province of Limpopo and her hometown performance at Mashamba Village,” Makhadzi’s manager Lucky Tshilimandila told The Citizen.

Continue reading

Bok centre Andre Esterhuizen cops lengthy ban

Springbok centre Andre Esterhuizen has been banned for four matches, following his dangerous tackle, that included head on head contact, during last Saturday’s one-off Test against Portugal in Bloemfontein.

Bok centre Andre Esterhuizen. Picture: Gordon Arons/Gallo Images

Esterhuizen was initially yellow carded for the second minute tackle on Jose Lima, which forced the Portuguese player off the field with concussion, but following a review by the touchline officials, the card was upgraded to a red.

Continue reading

Memorable moments: A history of South Africa at the Olympic Games

South Africa has a spotted and storied history at the Olympics that goes back 120 years.

Josia Thugwane after winning the men’s marathon at the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta. Picture: Georges Gobet/AFP-IOPP/AFP

Most of the country’s population was not represented at the quadrennial showpiece until the early Nineties, and the consequences of Apartheid rule resulted in the nation missing out on seven editions of the Games.

Continue reading