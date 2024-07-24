TV

By Lineo Lesemane

24 Jul 2024

03:29 pm

WATCH: Vuyo Dabula makes an epic screen comeback with The Butcher’s Soul

Dabula spent the past year recovering from a gunshot wound.

Vuyo Dabula

Actor Vuyo Dabula as Saul on ‘The Butcher’s Soul.’ Picture: Supplied

Actor Vuyo Dabula has made an epic comeback with a new role in Showmax’s highly anticipated film, The Butcher’s Soul.

After being shot in 2022, the thespian took a break to focus on his recovery.

A few weeks ago, he revealed that he was fully recovered and ready to return to the industry.

“I’ve been hitting the gym quite hard, and I am now fully recovered. I’ve also been focusing on recovering mentally and spiritually from that horrible near-death experience,” he said.

In The Butcher’s Soul, set to debut on 2 August, Dabula portrays the character of Saul.

He stars alongside a stacked cast that includes Melusi Mbele, Katlego Danke, Zinhle Mabena, and Bokang Phelane.

About ‘The Butcher’s Soul’

Directed by the award-winning Kagiso Samuel Leburu, the film tells the story of a man driven to do anything to protect his family.

After his family is attacked, a butcher is given seven days by the Angel of Death to deliver the guilty souls in exchange for his daughter’s life.

Katlego Danke, who plays Emma in the film, took to Instagram on Tuesday to thank Leburu and the team for a memorable shoot.

“My hat goes off to the crew and staff who made the experience an effortless joy. It reminded me of why I started acting in the first place,” she wrote.

Danke also shared that she is anxiously looking forward to seeing The Butcher’s Soul on screen.

“Never have I been so anxious and excited to see the finished product as I was with this production.

“The work was gruelling but such a pleasure! I really am embarrassed to say I enjoyed every single minute – it felt like a guilty indulgence. Can’t wait to see it!”

