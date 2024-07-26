Daily news update: Zizi Kodwa resigns as MP | Mandisa Maya appointed chief justice | Khune mum future

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes former sports, arts and culture minister Zizi Kodwa has resigned as a member of parliament (MP) of the African National Congress (ANC).

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Mandisa Maya as South Africa’s new chief justice with effect from 1 September 2024.

Furthermore, veteran goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has refused to shed light on his future with Kaizer Chiefs.

News Today: 24 July 2024

The weather service has not issued any weather alerts for Wednesday, but expect partly cloudy and cool but cold conditions over the south-western interior with isolated showers along the south and west coast. Otherwise, it will be warm over places in the north, with isolated showers expected over KwaZulu-Natal.

Zizi Kodwa resigns as ANC MP

Former sports, arts and culture minister Zizi Kodwa has resigned as a member of parliament (MP) of the African National Congress (ANC).

This followed criticism over Kodwa’s deployment to the National Assembly.

Former Minister of Sport, Arts and Recreation, Zizi Kodwa. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

The former minister’s resignation with immediate effect was confirmed by the ANC on Thursday afternoon.

‘I want the blood of an Afrikaner’: Chaos at Tshwane council as mayor refuses to apologise

The Durban Magistrate’s Court was evacuated on Tuesday following an alleged bomb threat.

Hundreds of people gathered outside the court following the bomb threat on Tuesday.

A general view at the City of Tshwane council meeting on 24 November 2021, in Pretoria. Photo: Gallo Images/Beeld/Deaan Vivier

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said an unknown person called the court and announced that there was a bomb.

Ramaphosa appoints Mandisa Maya as SA’s new chief justice

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Mandisa Maya as South Africa’s new chief justice with effect from 1 September 2024.

Maya is the current deputy chief justice, and will take over from Raymond Zondo.

New Chief Justice Mandisa Maya. Picture: GCIS

The presidency made the announcement on Thursday.

Joburg mayor says civil society organisations calling for his removal are ‘elitist’

The Joburg Crisis Alliance on Thursday added its voice to a growing chorus of calls for the removal of City of Johannesburg (CoJ) mayor Kabelo Gwamanda.

It said, at a media briefing at Constitution Hill, this decision was made in light of a “significant decline in citizen confidence and trust” in the leadership of the mayor and his mayoral committee.

Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda of the Al Jama-ah party. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Organisations that form a part of the Joburg Crisis Alliance and called for Gwamanda’s removal include the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation, Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa), Action for Accountability, Defend Our Democracy, Johannesburg Inner-City Partnership and Rivonia Circle.

Itumeleng Khune mum on Kaizer Chiefs future

Veteran goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has refused to shed light on his future with Kaizer Chiefs.

Khune, whose contract with Chiefs expired last month, was not part of the Amakhosi squad that travelled to Turkey for pre-season. And raised speculation that Khune’s stay at Chiefs had come to an end.

Itumeleng Khune’s contract with Kaizer Chiefs has expired (Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix)

“I don’t want to be quoted on this issue. Rather speak to Chiefs,” Khune told SowetanLIVE during the DStv Ekasi Champ of Champs final last weekend.

