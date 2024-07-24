Makhadzi documentary piques broadcasters’ interest in reality TV show

The documentary is about her arrival in the country from the US, the three days tour that took place in Limpopo

Following the announcement of an upcoming documentary about Makhadzi, the BET award-winning music artist has received calls from broadcasters to create her own reality TV show.

“The documentary is about her arrival in the country from the US, the three-day tour that took place in the province of Limpopo and her hometown performance at Mashamba Village,” Makhadzi’s manager Lucky Tshilimandila told The Citizen.

It was a full circle moment for Makhadzi, after returning from the US with her BET award as she went back to the streets of Ṱhohoyanḓou to celebrate her victory with the people in Limpopo.

Makhadzi began her career selling her music on the very same streets.

The musician, whose real name is Ndivhudzannyi Ralivhona, reflected on her early days of promoting her music at taxi ranks and public areas to now being one of the country’s most recognisable artists.

She did this after receiving the nomination for the Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act.

Makhadzi Homecoming doccie

Aptly titled Makhadzi Homecoming, the documentary is set to premiere on her YouTube channel. According to Tshilimandila, the move has prompted conversations with broadcasters about having a reality TV show solely focusing on Makhadzi, but the manager said she won’t get into the world of reality just yet.

“Yes she is considering it but not now. A couple of them [broadcasters] including SABC, Mzansi Magic.”

Tshilimandila said the documentary won’t delve into the muso’s financial issues after reportedly being forced to go to a loan shark to fund her trip.

But in the trailer of the documentary Makhadzi can be seen and heard saying “I was still left with R8,000. I rather for the first time in my life go and say my name in front of Mashonisa [loan shark]…within five minutes she transferred it and I transferred it to the travelling agency and they booked my business class ka sekoloto (on credit) and I took that flight to LA”

Earlier this month, Makhadzi refuted claims by the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC) that the department had shown her support over the past 14 months.

The musician’s team explained that the money she received from the department was payment for rendering a service.

“She [Makhadzi] would categorically like to state clearly that she has never received or applied for any funding from the DSAC in the past 14 months,” a statement from Makhadzi Entertainment Communications read.

But the following morning, newly appointed Sports, Arts and Culture Minister, Gayton McKenzie, clarified this assertion.

“Makhadzi is not a recipient of grant funding, she delivered a service. The IT team is fixing the first link because there are still two others to follow.

“I will speak to Makhadzi shortly and revert after understanding what happened regarding that statement,” McKenzie said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

But Tshilimandila confirmed to The Citizen that the meeting is yet to take place. “No, she has not met with the minister.”

