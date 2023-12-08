Eskom to impose various stages of load shedding on weekend – Here’s your schedule

State-owned entity Eskom has shared its weekend load shedding schedule announcing power cuts will be implemented from 4pm on Friday until 5am on Saturday morning.

Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said the load shedding will yoyo between Stage 2 and 4.

“Due to the improved generation capacity available and the lower weekend demand, Stage 3 load shedding will continue to be implemented until 05:00 on Saturday morning. Thereafter, Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented until 16:00.”

Unplanned outages

Mokwena said Eskom will closely monitor the power system and communicate any changes to the schedule should it be required.

“Unplanned outages are currently at 13 461MW of generating capacity, including the delays in returning to service of a generating unit at Hendrina Power Station. The capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 7 321MW.

“Approximately 2 100MW of generating capacity is anticipated to return to service by Monday morning. Eskom teams are working tirelessly to ensure that this additional generating units are returned to service as soon as possible,” Mokwena said.

Eskom’s load forecast for the evening peak demand is 26 290MW.

“We would like to thank those who do heed the call to use electricity sparingly and efficiently, including switching off geysers and pool pumps from 17:00 to 21:00, as this lowers demand and helps in alleviating the pressure on the power system and contributes to lower stages of load shedding,” Mokwena added.

New Eskom CEO

Meanwhile, months after the resignation of André de Ruyter, Eskom is reportedly set to appoint Dan Marokane as its new chief executive officer (CEO).

This is according to Bloomberg, who shared the news on X on Thursday night.

Marokane is at the helm of sugar producer Tongaat-Hulett and was previously head of group capital at the utility.

However, Eskom declined to give details, responding only to Bloomberg’s initial report.

“Eskom would like to reiterate that the process of the appointment of the Group Chief Executive is with the shareholder and once the decision is made, an announcement will be made public,” Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said.

