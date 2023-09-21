Dlamini-Zuma highlights Saudi Arabia’s role in SA’s liberation

Dlamini Zuma said Saudi Arabia ‘took a leading position in the principled and moral opposition against the injustices of the apartheid regime'.

Minister for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma flanked by other dignatories Photo: Faizel Patel/The Citizen

Minister for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has highlighted the important role the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia played in the freedom of South Africa.

Dlamini-Zuma was speaking at the 93rd Saudi National Day at the Sheraton Hotel in Pretoria on Thursday.

SA’s freedom and liberation

The minister said prior to the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 1994, Saudi Arabia “took a leading position in the Arab world in the principled and moral opposition against the injustices committed by the apartheid regime.

“We pay tribute to the kingdom for their active engagement in our freedom and liberation.”

Dlamini-Zuma said South Africa and Saudi Arabia also recognise each other as prominent members of their respective regions.

“They are eager to develop a strategic relationship for purpose of enhancing bilateral, trade and economic relations.”

Warmth of SA people

Saudi Arabian ambassador to South Africa, Sultan al Angariwhose whose mission in the country has ended, said he will miss the warmth of the South African people.

“I would like to acknowledge the strong relations between our two countries which has been built on mutual respect and understanding.”

Al Angari also congratulated President Cyril Ramaphosa and South Africans for a successful Brics Summit in August 2023.

“I want to express my sincere appreciation top the government of South Africa as the president of Brics 2023 and to all Brics members for extending an invitation to Saudi Arabia to become a full member of the bloc.”

Freedom Day

In April, custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud sent a cable of congratulating Ramaphosa as South Africa celebrated Freedom Day.

South Africa commemorated the first post-apartheid elections held in the country 29 years ago.

King Salman expressed his best felicitations and wished Ramaphosa “constant good health and happiness and the government and people of South Africa steady progress and prosperity”.

Saudi Arabia‘s Crown Prince and heir to the throne, Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, also wished Ramaphosa and all South Africans prosperity.

