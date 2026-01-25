The Kruger needs you: Support the recovery after severe flood damage

Support urgent rebuilding efforts in the Kruger National Park.

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, together with SANParks, is seeking donations for the newly established Kruger Recovery Fund.

The severe flooding caused major damage to roads, bridges, and tourist facilities in Kruger National Park.

Donations from the public and corporate partners are vital for the urgent rebuilding efforts.

The fund will be managed with independent audits to ensure transparency.



To contribute to the fund, please use the following bank details:



Account Name: Kruger Recovery Fund

Name of Bank: First National Bank

Account Number: 63192806091

Branch Code: 250345

Branch Name: Pretorius Street 098

SWIFT Code: FIRNZAJJ

Reference: Donor’s Name