Rwandan President Paul Kagame refutes South Africa’s ‘distortion and lies’ on DRC

Kagame spoke with his South African counterpart, President Cyril Ramaphosa, but disagreed with the portrayal of the DRC conflict.

President of Rwanda Paul Kagame has refuted South Africa’s version of events in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)

President Cyril Ramaphosa, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Ronald Lamola, and Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Angie Motshekga made various public statements this week condemning Rwanda.

The Rwandan president responded via social media on Wednesday night, contradicting South Africa’s assertion that they were a force for good in the region.

‘Not a peacekeeping force’

South African National Defence Force (SANDF) involvement in the conflict is part of the Southern African Development Community Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (SAMIDRC).

Ramaphosa blamed the escalation on the Rwandan Defence Force (RDF) and M23 rebels for engaging the Armed Forces of the DRC (FADRC) to attack SAMIDRC.

Kagame said South Africa’s role was benign, accusing SAMIDRC of aiding the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (DFLR) and trying to bring violence to Rwanda’s doorstep.

“SAMIDRC is not a peacekeeping force, and it has no place in this situation,” stated Kagame’s post.

“It was authorised by SADC as a belligerent force engaging in offensive combat operations to help the DRC government fight against its own people,” he added.

Kagame accused SAMIDRC of subverting the peace process and superseding the “true peacekeeping” force in the East African Community Regional Force.

‘Distortion and lies’

Ramaphosa and Kagame have shared conversations this week, with the latter stating that subsequent statements by South Africans indicate how the situation is being managed on the ground.

A statement released on behalf of minster Lamola claimed that the 13 South Africans killed in the conflict were done so by M23 rebels — something Kagame refuted.

“President Ramaphosa confirmed to me that M23 did not kill the soldiers from South Africa, FARDC did,” Kagame said.

“What has been said about these conversations in the media by South African officials and President Ramaphosa himself contains a lot of distortion, deliberate attacks, and even lies,” Kagame said.

Not a militia but an army

Prior to Kagame’s statement, Lamola demanded Rwanda reconsider its involvement in the conflict and engage in peace talks, while Motshekga said attacks by the RDF on South Africans would be considered a declaration of war.

“We would also like to condemn Rwanda for its support of the M23 as clearly proven by various United Nations reports,” stated Lamola.

“We demand that M23 must immediately seize all its armed activities and withdraw from all territories that they occupy to prevent further loss of lives.”

“We also need to take decisive action for those who are fuelling these deadly conflicts. South Africa remains fully committed to its peacekeeping responsibilities under the auspices of MONUSCO and SAMIDRC,” said Lamola.

The Rwandan head of state shrugged off the term ‘militia’—used in statements by both Ramaphosa and Lamola — ensuring his South African counterpart that his nation most certainly possessed an army.

“The Rwanda Defence Force is an army, not a militia.

“If South Africa prefers confrontation, Rwanda will deal with the matter in that context any day,” the Rwandan president concluded.

