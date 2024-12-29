Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla calls for ‘unity, dialogue and peace’ in Mozambique

Over 260 people have died in two months of violence in Mozambique. Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla wants the African Union to mediate.

The chairperson of the Southern Caucus of the Pan-African Parliament is calling for an end to the violence in Mozambique

It has been over two months since the disputed election in south-east African nation and regional concerns around the political instability are growing.

The election results were cemented last week when Mozambique’s Constitutional Council confirmed Frelimo’s Daniel Chapo as the victor from the 9 October polls.

Pan-African Parliament

As leader of the African Union’s Pan-African Parliament, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla urged the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the African Union to stabilise the situation in Mozambique.

The Electoral Monitoring Platform in Mozambique stated that as of 28 December, at least 261 people had lost their lives in violent clashes.

ALSO READ: Mozambique’s highest court confirms ruling party election victory

Additionally, the monitors reported that there have been 573 shootings and 4 199 arrests in the 60-plus days since the election.

“As your brothers and sisters in the Southern African region, we stand with the people of Mozambique in solidarity, urging calm and collective resolve to navigate these trying times,” said Zuma-Sambudla.

“In moments like these, the true strength of a nation is revealed through its capacity for unity, dialogue, and the pursuit of peace,” she stated.

uMkhonto weSizwe party’s Zuma-Sambudla was elected to the Southern Caucus seat of the Pan-African Parliament in November, defeating the ANC’s Mdumiseni Ntuli by 17 votes to 12.

African Union mediation

The 42-year-old parliamentarian suggested the African Union should establish a mediation process aimed at ensuring a mutually beneficial calming of the unrest.

“In unity, we shall overcome this period of adversity and build a stronger, more united Mozambique,” Zuma-Sambudla concluded.

Among the more concerning incidents for Mozambique’s neighbours was the mass prison break on Christmas Day.

Police chief Bernardino Rafael confirmed that 1 500 prisoners had escaped, although separate reports suggest up to 100 were captured or killed by Mozambican soldiers.

NOW READ: Thousands flee Mozambique post-vote violence to Malawi