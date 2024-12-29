SA govt urges citizens to ‘remain calm’ amid Mozambique protests and prison escape

Amid Mozambique’s protests and prison break, South Africa strengthens border security and sends a special envoy for peace talks.

General view of burnt commercial structures in Maputo on December 24, 2024. Picture: Amilton Neves / AFP

The South African government is urging South Africans to remain calm and avoid distributing unverified information, which may cause unnecessary panic amid ongoing protests in parts of Mozambique.

Mozambique is experiencing escalating civil unrest after its Constitutional Court upheld the 9 October election results, declaring Daniel Chapo of the governing Frelimo party as the next president.

“The government of South Africa urges its citizens to remain calm and to refrain from spreading unverified information that may lead to unnecessary panic,” the government said in a statement on Sunday.

‘Remain calm’ – SA govt on Mozambique

The government said it noted the ongoing protests with concern, as well as reports of prisoners escaping from a maximum-security prison during this period of unrest.

More than 1 500 prisoners escaped from Maputo Central Prison on Christmas Day after taking advantage of the national protests.

Police chief Bernardino Rafael said the prisoners escaped when angry protesters vandalised a government building and police cars.

“These developments have understandably raised apprehensions among South African citizens regarding the potential cross-border implications,” the government said.

“South Africa remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of its citizens and upholding regional stability.”

As a result, the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints) has intensified its operations along the South Africa-Mozambique border.

Natjoints intensified at border

The government said these measures aim to prevent and combat any opportunistic crimes that may arise as a result of the unrest, both during and after the protests.

South Africa added that it is actively engaging with the Mozambican government at a bilateral level.

“The government recognises the interconnected nature of regional security and is determined to uphold its responsibilities in fostering peace and stability in Southern Africa,” the government said.

South Africa reaffirmed its commitment to support Mozambique in restoring peace and stability and ensuring the safety of everyone.

To demonstrate this, President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent Professor Sydney Mufamadi as a special envoy to engage all relevant stakeholders. Mufamadi is Ramaphosa’s national security advisor.

The relevant authorities are monitoring the situation closely and will provide timely updates as new information becomes available, the government added.

It also encouraged citizens to direct any concerns or enquiries to the appropriate channels to ensure accurate and constructive communication.

EFF calls for unity, discipline and peace

Meanwhile, the EFF called for the Mozambican government and security forces to exercise maximum restraint and a high level of discipline in dealing with the protests.

“Launching tear gas from helicopters, restricting internet access to silence dissent, and using live ammunition only to serve to escalate tensions and push Mozambique toward a devastating civil war,” the organisation said on Thursday.

EFF Statement On The Ongoing Protest And Violence In Mozambique After October Elections.



The Red Berets also called on Mozambican people to refrain from vandalising critical infrastructure and assets.

“We urge protesters to remain united, disciplined, and peaceful to ensure their struggle is effective and does not harm their future,” the EFF said.

DA writes to ministers

The DA called on all stakeholders, and in particular the Mozambican government, to take all steps to ensure the safety of South African residents and visitors and their property.

DA national spokesperson Willie Aucamp said on Friday that the party has written to the Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Angie Motshekga; Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Leon Schreiber; and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola.

“The DA calls upon South African citizens currently in Mozambique to contact our public representatives with any information on the ongoing crisis,” Aucamp said.

ActionSA on Africa’s ‘gentlemen’s agreement’

ActionSA president Herman Mashaba said he was concerned by what an escalation could mean for the people of Mozambique, the region, and South Africa.

Mashaba added that with South Africa being the most developed and industrialised economy in the region, South Africa continues to be the most desired African destination for people fleeing hardships in their home countries.

“It doesn’t help that there is an often-reported ‘gentlemen’s agreement’ among former regional liberation movements to support and shield one another even against the best democratic interests of their own countries,” he said in a statement on Friday.

ActionSA called on the South African government to heighten protection around formal border crossings and the vulnerable areas for illegal crossings along our borders; facilitate immediate discussions to peacefully resolve the Mozambican situation; and the government should remain neutral.