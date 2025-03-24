Mozambique’s leaders talk peace after election protests turn deadly

After months of violent protests, President Chapo and opposition leader Mondlane have signaled a possible political breakthrough in Mozambique.

President of Mozambique Daniel Chapo arrives to attend a bilateral meeting during the 38th African Union (AU) Summit, at the AU Headquarters in Addis Ababa on February 16, 2025. (Photo by Amanuel Sileshi / AFP)

Mozambican President Daniel Chapo met main opposition figure Venancio Mondlane for talks in an effort to ease tensions, following months of violent clashes between protesters and security forces, the president’s office said late on Sunday.

The gas-rich southern Africa nation has been gripped by political turmoil since October’s disputed general election.

The election, which several international observer missions said was tainted by irregularities, was followed by more than two months of demonstrations and blockades, during which more than 360 people died, according to a local civil society group.

Chapo and Mondlane met in the capital, Maputo, to “discuss solutions to the challenges facing the country”, the presidency said.

“The meeting is part of the ongoing effort to promote national stability and reinforce the commitment to reconciliation,” it said.

Mondlane confirmed the meeting in a social media post, saying it had been aimed at “embarking on a mutual process in answer to the calls and desires of the Mozambican people”.

He said he would soon provide more details of the meeting as well as lay out the next steps.

It was not immediately clear if a political deal was in the offing for Mondlane, who recently split with the opposition Podemos party, which had supported his presidential candidacy.

Chapo took office in January and earlier this month signed a post-election deal with nine other parties — including Podemos.

‘Build bridges’

The deal, yet to be approved by parliament, aims to culminate with a review of the constitution.

Mondlane, who is popular with young people, did not attend that dialogue and instead marshalled hundreds of his supporters to a march in Maputo.

Some 14 people were wounded in violent clashes with police.

At least two people were killed last week when police opened fire on a crowd marking another round of protests called by Mondlane.

Sunday’s detente “symbolises the desire to build bridges and promote an open and constructive dialogue”, the president’s office said, sharing a picture of Chapo and Mondlane shaking hands.

Chapo’s overture comes nearly two weeks after Mondlane said he had been questioned for 10 hours by prosecutors and placed under judicial supervision.

Official results put Mondlane in second place in last year’s presidential election and handed victory to Chapo of the Frelimo party, which has governed Mozambique since independence from Portugal in 1975.

Chapo was credited with 65 percent of the vote, compared to 24 percent for Mondlane.

But the opposition leader claims he won 53 percent and has rallied enough support to hand Frelimo its first real challenge in half a century.

– By: © Agence France-Presse