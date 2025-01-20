More than 300 arrests in Tshwane over the weekend, some for hiring undocumented foreigners

On Friday, 118 suspects were apprehended during a strategic crime operation in Tshwane.

More than 314 suspects were apprehended over the past weekend in Tshwane during various police operations, including Operation Shanela in Soshanguve and Rietgat policing areas.

“Tshwane detectives arrested 240 suspects for serious offences, which included 57 for gender-based violence, 30 for common assault, two for murder, 5 for attempted murder, seven for armed robbery, and four for rape,” Tshwane district police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk said.

“Additionally, 25 undocumented persons were detained and are awaiting legal proceedings for deportation while another individual was arrested for employing illegal immigrants,” he added.

On the roads and in the taverns

Police also searched 507 individuals and 206 vehicles which resulted in the arrest of 28 individuals for driving under the influence of alcohol with 69 Aarto traffic infringement notices issued to the value of 28 250.

Van Dyk said 25 identified premises and hotspots were also searched, which resulted in six persons being arrested and fined for drinking in public.

“Six suspects were apprehended for dealing and possession of Drugs when 133 Ziplock bags containing various drugs, such as Crystal Meth, Nyaope, Cat and Dagga and an undisclosed amount of cash were found in their possession,” he said.

During the operation, 22 liquor establishments were inspected, with six closed for non-compliance with the Liquor Act.

Police confiscated 670 000 millilitres of liquor, which will be destroyed pending legal proceedings for non-compliance with the Liquor Act.

“One individual was arrested for the possession of a hijacked vehicle and an unlicensed firearm when a grey Mercedes-Benz was reported stolen in Hebron earlier in the month,” he said.

Friday blitz

On Friday, 118 suspects were apprehended during a strategic crime operation in Tshwane across the Rietgat, Soshanguve, Olievenhoutbosch, Wierdabrug, and Lyttleton areas which resulted in 42 undocumented individuals being detained, while one individual was arrested for employing undocumented persons.

“Four suspects were arrested for possession and dealing in drugs. A total of 96 Ziplock bags containing various substances and an undisclosed amount of cash were confiscated,” Van Dyk added.

During the operation, 2 137 individuals and 1 112 vehicles were searched, and 95 vehicles were tested to verify whether they were stolen.

“Two suspects were arrested for possession of a car-jamming device after failing to provide a reasonable explanation for being in possession of the device. One suspect was apprehended for fraud after being linked to card scamming activities.

“One unlicensed firearm, along with 13 rounds of ammunition, was recovered. Investigations are underway to determine whether the firearm was used in other crimes.

“Nine individuals were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, while 56 were arrested for public drinking. Two individuals were detained for public indecency,” he said.

Police closed two liquor establishments and the confiscation of 19 400ml of alcohol for non-compliance with the Liquor Act.

Four arrested for housebreaking

Other successes include the arrest of four wanted suspects in Olievenhoutbosch in connection with armed robbery and housebreaking in the area.

“A carefully planned takedown operation was executed, resulting in the successful apprehension of all four suspects. During the operation, a firearm with three rounds of ammunition was recovered,” he said.

Van Dyk said preliminary investigations have linked the suspects to additional cases, and further investigations are underway to determine whether they are involved in other criminal activities.

He said the recovered firearm will be sent for forensic analysis to establish if it was used in any other crimes.

