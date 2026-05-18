‘Ebola knows no borders’: Ramaphosa calls for continental solidarity amid fresh outbreak

The Bundibugyo strain was reported in Ituri Province in the DRC and in Kampala, Uganda, following laboratory confirmation.

As Africa confronts fresh Ebola outbreaks, President Cyril Ramaphosa, in his capacity as African Union Champion on Pandemic Prevention, says decisive leadership and continental solidarity are proving critical to containing the latest outbreak.

The Bundibugyo strain was reported in the Ituri Province of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), as well as in Kampala, Uganda, following laboratory confirmation.

Early detection

Ramaphosa said early detection, rapid reporting and bold political action are the difference between containment and catastrophe.

“In my capacity as African Union Champion on Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response, I commend the governments of the DRC and Uganda for their swift transparency in declaring the Bundibugyo strain outbreaks in Ituri Province and Kampala.

“These governments have shown the resolve needed to protect lives, reassure communities, and prevent a wider regional crisis,” Ramaphosa said.

Solidarity

Ramphosa added that Pretoria stand in solidarity with the governments and peoples of the DRC and Uganda, particularly affected communities and frontline health workers.

“I also commend neighbouring countries that have moved rapidly to strengthen preparedness, cross-border surveillance, and emergency coordination.

“I call on the governments of the DRC and Uganda to sustain strong political leadership and continue working closely with frontline responders and communities in an environment of trust and transparency to stop these outbreaks at their source and prevent further spread,” Ramaphosa said.

Ebola

Ramaphosa reiterated that Ebola “does not respect borders”.

“In a region marked by high population mobility, insecurity, and humanitarian movement, the risk of regional spread is significant and demands urgent, coordinated action.

“I therefore urge affected and at-risk countries to intensify cross-border collaboration, strengthen surveillance at formal and informal points of entry, and ensure rapid information sharing, particularly in areas affected by insecurity and population displacement,” Ramaphosa said.

Investment

Ramaphosa added that the outbreaks are also a reminder that, despite the decline in official development assistance, Africa must continue investing – including through increased domestic financing – in resilient public health systems and regional health security architecture.

“Preparedness requires sustained investment in national public health institutes, emergency operations centres, laboratory and genomic surveillance networks, trained health workforce and rapid response capabilities.”

Ramaphosa called on African Union member states and international partners to strengthen support for pandemic prevention, preparedness and response through timely financing, technical assistance, medical countermeasures and direct support to affected communities.

“Solidarity must translate into concrete action,” the president concluded.