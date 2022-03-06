WATCH: Free State teacher suspended after forcefully pushing pupil

Gareth Cotterell

A teacher at Wessel Maree Secondary School in Odendaalsrus, Free State, has been suspended after he was caught on camera forcefully pushing a pupil.

The Free State education department said it has suspended the teacher with immediate effect and will be investigating the incident.

“We have launched an investigation to look into this unfortunate incident. At this stage, we do not know all the details pertaining to the incident,” said Education MEC Pule Makgoe in a statement.

The video, which has been widely shared on social media, shows the male teacher standing face-to-face with the male pupil. The teacher seems to be telling the pupil to leave the classroom.

When the pupil continues to attempt to get past the teacher, the teacher pushes the pupil backwards. The pupil is pushed so hard that he tumbles over a desk before falling to the ground.

????VIDEO: White Teacher assaulting a black learner at Wessel Maree Secondary School in Odendaalsrus, Free State???? COSAS says the Organisation will be picketing at the school on Monday to demand the immediate removal of the teacher???????? pic.twitter.com/nSQ8JDZXL1— NomaRussia ???????? ???? (@advovolicious) March 5, 2022

In response to the video, the Free State education department said it condemns acts of violence, bullying, corporal punishment and racism in schools.

“Schools should be centres of learning and teaching conducive to the delivery of quality education,” said Makgoe.

Makgoe also called for calm after the incident and cautioned against using the incident for political mileage.

“There are rogues who may want to use this incident to fan racial tensions… We must work together for the good of our learners and must not allow opportunists to drive a wedge between ourselves,” he said.

Makgoe said the department will decide what action to take once its investigation is complete.

