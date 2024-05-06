George building collapse: Two workers succumb to injuries while 53 still trapped under rubble

George's mayor, Leon van Wyk, expressed his condolences to the families of two deceased construction workers.

A total of 53 construction workers were still trapped under rubble when Western Cape Premier Alan Winde provided an update on the collapsed building in George on Monday night.

During this time, emergency services managed to extricate 22 workers and take them to the hospital. Sadly, two of these have since been declared deceased.

100 emergency personnel on site

The building on Victoria Street, which was under construction at the time, collapsed at around 2pm with 75 workers inside. Winde said the first emergency call arrived at 2.14pm

“Multiple Disaster Service personnel, including Saps Search and Rescue teams with sniffer dogs, are currently involved in a rescue operation to retrieve 53 trapped construction workers,” he said.

“Emergency personnel on their way from the City of Cape Town and Worcester Disaster Services, as well as the Western Cape Provincial Disaster Services, are expected to be on site before 12pm tonight.

“At present, over 100 emergency and other personnel are on site. Families and friends of the construction workers involved in the incident are being given space to gather at the foyer of the main municipal building and will be assisted by the Department of Social Services and Correctional Services Social Workers.”

The George building collapse has claimed its first life.

Seeing pictures of the building before and after proves a catastrophic failure of structure occurred with 70 workers on site. The CCTV video footage shows the collapse within 2 seconds.

Nobody inside stood a chance.

Mayor’s condolences

Executive Mayor Leon van Wyk expressed his sincere condolences on behalf of George Council and the municipal administration to the family and colleagues of the deceased.

“Our thoughts are with the families and all those affected who continue to wait on [the] word of their loved ones,“ said Van Wyk.

Winde said another update would be issued at midnight.

He also shared the call should any member of the public wish to provide drinking water, lucozade, wine gum, or any food for emergency services while they are on site, they can deliver to the tent site via Ivy Street at 79 Victoria Street, Delplan Consulting, which is being manned by Gift of the Givers and Herman Pienaar of LoveGeorge.

For enquiries to give please contact Gift of the Givers: Mario Ferreira (082 490 2752) and Herman Pienaar (082 829 6428).

Municipality closed

The George Municipality issued a notice that its main offices, which are adjacent to the collapsed building, have been closed as a safety precaution.

“For inquiries, please contact the municipality’s after-hours and emergencies line at 044 801 6300. For disaster-related matters, call the toll-free disaster number at 087 152 9999. For fire emergencies, dial 044 801 6311.

“Your cooperation and understanding during this time are greatly appreciated,” the notice read.

