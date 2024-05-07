George building collapse: ‘One of the most tragic events to ever hit the city’

Families and friends of those trapped in a collapsed building in George have gathered near the scene of the tragedy. Here's how you can help.

Emergency workers rescue trapped workers at the scene of a collapsed building in George, Western Cape. Picture: George Herald.

Shock, grief, and hope hang in the air on the scene of a tragic building collapse in the George, Western Cape, as over 100 emergency workers work to rescue around 51 trapped construction workers.

As of the early hours of Tuesday morning, three people had died and 24 had been rescued and taken to hospital.

Speaking to The Citizen‘s sister publication, the George Herald, MMC for community safety Marais Kruger called it “one of the most tragic events to ever hit George”.

Family of the trapped being ‘given space to gather’ near the scene

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said the families and friends of the construction workers involved in the incident are being given space to gather in the foyer of the main municipal building.

There they are being assisted by the Department of Social Services and Correctional Services Social Workers.

The municipal building is opposite the scene of the tragedy and was closed on Monday as a safety precaution.

An army of volunteers

Kruger thanked the army of rescuers and volunteers that rushed to the scene of the under-construction building on Victoria Street after its collapse on Monday afternoon.

“Volunteers are still on the ground helping to carry out bricks [from the debris], constructors who have given up their equipment to help. There is a lot of food and water, and people helping.

“The most beautiful part is everyone pulling together, giving and sharing their hearts. I really want to thank them”.

Watch a video of the moment the building “disappeared” amid its collapse:

Multiple Disaster Service personnel, including Saps Search and Rescue teams with sniffer dogs and emergency teams from the City of Cape Town and Breede Valley Local Municipality have joined rescuers on site.

Here’s how you can help

Executive Mayor Leon van Wyk said anyone who wished to provide drinking water, lucozade, wine gum, or any food for emergency service can deliver to the tent site via Ivy Street at 79 Victoria Street, Delplan Consulting.

This is being manned by Gift of the Givers and Herman Pienaar of LoveGeorge.

For further enquiries and offers to help, you can call Gift of the Givers’ Mario Ferreira (082 490 2752) and Herman Pienaar (082 829 6428).