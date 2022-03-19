DBE system delays first term school report cards

Marizka Coetzer

Parents and pupils alike faced the stress of leaving their schools empty-handed with no reports at the end of the first term because the process to finalise them was delayed.

One parent, Susanna Langenhoven, from Pretoria East, said she was disappointed about not receiving her daughter’s report card, with educational psychologist Lidaliza Grobler saying the impact of the delayed reports depended on the individual child.

“There are children who love getting report cards because they like seeing their progress,” said Grobler, but added pupils who struggle with schoolwork will be relieved reports are delayed.

“Reports were important for parents because they wanted to know how their children were performing and take action if the child was struggling.”

Democratic Alliance (DA) Gauteng shadow MEC for education Khume Ramulifho said it was unacceptable to delay report cards. “This delay denies parents the opportunity to assess the work of their kids,” he said.

“They will not be able to make any intervention on subjects where there are gaps.”

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) said delays were due to major amendments to the South African School Administration and Management System (SA-SAMS).

The updated version was undergoing quality checks and verification.

The department proposed first term reports for inland provinces be released at the beginning of the second term.

Hoërskool Wonderboom principal Marius Lezar said he was relieved the department’s online database was finally ready to upload the marks.

“Assessments’ weights have been adjusted by the department so that some count more and others less,” he said.

Lezar said it was a consequence of the effect that Covid had on education and it was aimed at benefitting the pupils.

South Africa Teachers’ Union spokesperson Stephan van der Berg said the union took note of the delay.

“This will mean that valuable time was wasted on administrative work that will have to be redone in the second term,” he said.