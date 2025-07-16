Back to school: Here is when the three-week holiday ends

There will be one public holiday in the term, with Heritage Day falling on Wednesday, 24 September. Find out more...

After a three-week break, schools are set to reopen next Tuesday, with students expected to return.

According to the Department of Basic Education, the third term will commence on 22 July 2025. The term will last for 11 weeks and conclude on Friday, 3 October.

There will be one public holiday in the term, with Heritage Day falling on Wednesday, 24 September 2025.

Students will have one day of rest and return to school on Thursday, September 25, to complete the week.

Here’s a comprehensive overview of the key dates on the 2025 school calendar to help parents stay ahead of the game.

FIRST TERM:

Schools start: 15 January 2025;

Schools close: 28 March 2025;

Public holidays: New Year’s Day (1 January 2025), Human Rights Day (21 March 2025); and

School holidays: 29 March to 7 April 2025.

SECOND TERM:

Schools start: 8 April 2025;

Schools close: 17 June 2025;

Public holidays: Good Friday (18 April 2025), Family Day (21 April 2025), Freedom Day (27 April 2025), Workers’ Day (1 May 2025), Youth Day (16 June 2025);

Special school holidays: 29 April to 2 May 2025; and

School holidays: 18 June to 8 July 2025.

THIRD TERM:

School start: 22 July 2025;

School closes: 3 October 2025;

Public holidays: National Women’s Day (9 August 2025), Heritage Day (24 September 2025); and

School holidays: 6 to 10 October 2025.

FOURTH TERM:

School start: 13 October 2025;

School closes: 10 December 2025;

Administration days: 11 to 12 December 2025; and

Public holidays: Day of Reconciliation (16 December 2025), Christmas Day (25 December 2025), Day of Goodwill (26 December 2025).

