Sassa grants: Here are the August payment dates and amounts

Sassa has released its payment schedule for August 2025, with payments set to begin on 5 August.

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) will disburse August social grants to beneficiaries in the first week of August

The agency administers more than 19 million grant payments, including the Older Persons’ Pension Grant, Disability Grant, War Veterans Grant, Care Dependency Grant, Foster Child Grant, Child Support Grant, Child Support Grant Top-Up, and Grant-in-Aid.

Sassa grant payment dates:

Older Persons Grant – Tuesday, 5 August 2025

Disability Grant – Wednesday, 6 August 2025

Children’s Grants – Thursday, 7 August 2025

Sassa grant amounts:

Old Age (60-74 years) and Disability grants – R2 315;

Old Age (75+ years) Grant – R2 335;

War Veterans Grant – R2 315;

Care Dependency Grant – R2 315;

Child Support Grant – R560;

Foster Care Grant – R1 250;

SRD Grant – R370

Sassa fires off grant suspension warning

Speaking during a media briefing on Monday, Sassa CEO Themba Matlou said that while no grants have been suspended yet, the agency will not hesitate to lapse grants for beneficiaries who ignore review notices.

Matlou explained that Sassa is legally required to provide beneficiaries with three months’ notice before suspending their grants.

However, those who fail to respond to review notices face the prospect of having their grants lapse permanently.

“We’ll have to lapse the grant because it could be that some of them are either potential fraudulent cases, some of them don’t deserve to get it,” Matlou said.

He further added that the review process is essential for maintaining the integrity of the social assistance system, particularly as the agency works with other institutions to identify beneficiaries who may no longer qualify for grants.

The CEO noted that Sassa must provide quarterly reports to the National Treasury on review progress, which has significantly elevated the agency’s workload.

