Top 10 stories of the day: Ramaphosa on national dialogue | Eastern Cape fatal crash | Joburg water cuts

In today’s news update, President Cyril Ramaphosa says the country’s first national dialogue will be held in 2025, while 14 people died in a crash between a minibus taxi and an SUV in the Eastern Cape.

Furthermore, the Gauteng government has raised concerns about the province’s water issues.

News Today: 14 December 2024

National Dialogue will be held next year – Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that the country will hold the National Dialogue next year.

Calls for a dialogue came from the Thabo Mbeki and Steve Biko Foundations in June after the elections failed to produce an outright majority.

Fourteen people killed in Eastern Cape head-on collision

Picture: Arrive Alive

Fourteen people have died in an accident involving an SUV and a minibus taxi on the N9 outside Graaff-Reinet in the Eastern Cape on Monday morning.

Eastern Cape department of transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose said that the SUV, with six occupants, and the minibus taxi, collided head-on.

Gauteng says ‘sorry’ as residents suffer amid water cuts

Westbury residents collect water from a fire hydrant at Hurst Hill in Johannesburg on 5 October 2022. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

As the Gauteng province continues to suffer amid an 86-hour water cut, Gauteng’s acting premier, Lebogang Maile, has apologised to residents, saying they would step in to assist municipalities facing the water cuts.

This comes as the province grapples with a water crisis, with some residents worried about the probability of a “day zero” scenario.

Another truck plunges into bus and two cars on N3 in Durban

Picture: KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport and Human Settlements



At least 10 people were injured after another truck plunged into a bus and two cars just before the Marianhill Toll Plaza on the N3, Durban-bound, on Sunday.

According to the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport and Human Settlements, a truck travelling from Zambia loaded with copper experienced brake failure and plunged into a bus and two cars at the Marrianhill Toll Plaza.

‘I did it first, four times’ – Bushiri unhappy with SA media calling Chris Brown ‘biggest crowd puller’

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary appears at Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on 4 November 2020 in Pretoria. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

Self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri is not impressed with the South African media for positively documenting Chris Brown’s achievement of selling out the FNB Stadium this past weekend.

The American singer has received nothing but praise from South Africans for his two-night concerts, which they said were well organised.

