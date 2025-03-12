Budget 2025: Will education get enough funds to support key policies?

Educational experts hope that National Treasury will find ways to meet the minister halfway to improve the education department.

While the Department of Basic Education (DBE) continues to face budget constraints, educational experts are hopeful but not holding their breath for relief in Wednesday’s budget speech.

Education was allocated with the highest proportion of social services in last year’s budget, receiving R480 billion.

Last year, the finance minister ruled out additional funding for the department, citing a “self-inflicted” budget crisis in provincial education departments.

Experts’ budget concerns

Speaking to The Citizen, education expert Hendrick Makaneta on Wednesday cautioned that ongoing budget cuts could stall progress if Treasury does not allocate sufficient funds.

“Although education is an apex priority of government, it appears that austerity measures will continue to hold everyone at ransom, and this includes the Department of Basic Education,” he said.

Similarly, the communication lead for the Zero Dropout Campaign, Colin Wardle, expressed concern that the DBE’s ability to implement key policies will be severely compromised if National Treasury does not step in.

“We are also concerned that without the continued support of National Treasury, the DBE’s capacity to implement the policies and other aspects of the new Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) Act, especially those that will address learner dropout, will be severely compromised,” Wardle added.

He added that the financial strain on provincial departments has already had “terrible consequences,” with teacher posts being cut and the postponements or cancellation of crucial infrastructural improvement projects.

Hope for improvement

Wardle said Zero Dropout Campaign will keep a close eye on the budget speech.

“We hope that equitable and sustainable considerations are being made to ensure the future success of South Africa’s education system and students,” he said.

Despite funding concerns, Makaneta commended Minister of Basic Education Siviwe Gwarube for her commitment to tackling the department’s struggles.

“It’s encouraging to see that Minister Siviwe has taken a posture that seeks to resolve the many challenges faced by the education sector. This is more evident in her achievements in drastically reducing the number of pit latrines in schools,” he said.

“We can only hope that National Treasury will find ways to meet the minister halfway so she can carry on to improve the learning environment, particularly in rural schools.

