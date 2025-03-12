Basic Education Department needs R129 billion to fix infrastructure at schools

More than 13 000 schools require additional toilets, and over 6 000 schools lack a sustainable water supply.

Minister of Basic Education Siviwe Gwarube has painted a grim picture of the state of schools in the country, saying R129 billion is needed to address the infrastructure backlog in public schools.

Gwarube made the remarks before the National Council of Provinces on Tuesday.

‘Backlog’

The Basic Education Department (DBE) said the urgent need for funding underscores the pressing challenges facing the sector, where inadequate infrastructure hinders effective teaching and learning.

“The backlog includes the eradication of unsafe pit latrines, the replacement of mud schools and unsafe structures, and the provision of essential infrastructure such as desks, proper sanitation, classrooms, and fencing to ensure that all pupils have a safe and conducive learning environment.

Toilets

Gwarube said that while the department has made good progress in fixing infrastructure, issues remain persistent.

She said over 13 000 schools require additional toilets, and over 6 000 schools lack a sustainable water supply.

“Far too many pupils still face daily risks to their health and safety because of inadequate school infrastructure. No child should have to use a dilapidated or dangerous toilet, sit on the floor without a desk, or study in a crumbling school building that poses a threat to their wellbeing.”

Budgetary constraints

Gwarube said budgetary constraints are not only a challenge for the basic education sector but for the entire country.

“South Africa is facing significant fiscal pressures, requiring tough decisions on resource allocation.

“However, any proposals to increase Value-Added Tax (VAT) to address these constraints would have devastating consequences for millions of South Africans. At a time when many households are already struggling with the cost-of-living crisis, raising VAT would push our most vulnerable citizens into deeper levels of poverty, desperation, and hopelessness,” Gwarube said.

‘Daily risks’

The DBE said that too many pupils still face daily risks to their health and safety because of inadequate school infrastructure.

“Despite the fiscal constraints facing the country, the urgent need for investment in school infrastructure cannot be ignored.

“The Department remains committed to working with the National Treasury, provincial governments, the private sector, and development partners to accelerate progress in delivering safe, functional, and dignified learning spaces for all South African pupils,” the DBE said.

The DBE said it will continue to engage with stakeholders to explore funding solutions that will allow it to meet its mandate and “ensure that every child in South Africa learns in a safe, well-equipped, and dignified school environment.”

