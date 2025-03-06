Ekurhuleni schools’ power cut off amid non-payment crisis

Gauteng department of education spokesperson Steve Mabona says the problem has been resolved.

The Gauteng department of education has confirmed that electricity will be restored to schools in Ekurhuleni.

This came after a financial crisis led to unpaid municipal bills and widespread power cuts. These disruptions affected thousands of pupils.

Calls to the education MEC

Earlier this week, the DA in Gauteng called on education MEC Matome Chiloane to account for the department’s failure to pay outstanding electricity bills. These unpaid bills resulted in schools being left in the dark.

DA Gauteng spokesperson for education Michael Waters described the situation as a “betrayal of our pupils”. He demanded the provincial government urgently intervene.

“It is unacceptable that the department has run out of money and cannot fulfil its basic obligations by keeping the lights on. Several schools across Ekurhuleni have had to close their doors and send children home,” he said.

Department acknowledges debt in official letter

The issue came to light after a letter seen by The Citizen from the department, dated 25 February, was sent to the City of Ekurhuleni. It acknowledged the outstanding debt for electricity supplied to section 20 public ordinary schools.

The letter, signed by acting head of department Rufus Mmutlana, attributed the non-payment to “financial constraints”. It committed to settling the arrears between 15 April and June 2025.

“We request that all disconnections be halted and all the disconnected schools be reconnected,” the letter stated.

The department expressed concern over the negative impact of power outages on school operations. This includes the inability to conduct laboratory experiments and computer-based lessons.

Department confirms resolution

Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said on Wednesday the situation had been resolved.

“The department can confirm that the matter has been resolved with the municipality. As such, electricity will be restored at all affected schools accordingly,” he said.

Despite this assurance, the DA remains skeptical about the department’s financial management.

“Serious questions need to be asked about the department’s financial planning and whether we have the right person at the helm,” Waters said.

Declining performance

It also warned that South Africa’s declining performance in global literacy and numeracy rankings made uninterrupted schooling essential.

The opposition party has pledged that a DA-led Gauteng government would ensure schools’ utility bills are paid on time. This would prevent future disruptions.

“This will ensure that municipalities have adequate money to pay their debtors, such as Eskom and Rand Water,” said Water.

