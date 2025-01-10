Concerns grow over unqualified teachers in private schools

Naptosa calls for accountability in private schools, highlighting concerns about unqualified teachers while qualified educators remain unemployed.

Concerns over independent schools employing unqualified teachers or teaching students has led to one union calling for regulation enforcement.

The National Professional Teachers’ Association of South Africa (Naptosa) said the SA Council for Educators should require these schools to submit lists of teachers and their qualifications.

This was a reaction to concerns that some private schools are employing unqualified or student teachers, while charging exorbitant fees.

The Foundation for Education and Social Justice Africa said it had received a worrying number of complaints about underqualified and unqualified teachers at some independent schools, Jacaranda FM reported this week.

Naptosa director Basil Manuel said this was alarming because many qualified teachers were unemployed and it would be better to use them.

“This is a clear violation of laws governing the sector. Evidence suggests this happens as a cost-saving measure.

“These schools, being businesses, seek to minimise salary costs. As a result, they hire unqualified teachers, underqualified teachers and even student teachers. Children have a right to quality education and the education system must maintain high standards. None of these requirements are being met,” he said.

According to the South African Council for Educators (Sace), to teach, one must be registered with Sace and meet minimum qualifications. Student teachers can only teach under the supervision of a qualified teacher.

The union noted while there are two types of private schools, the issue seems to primarily lie with the middle- to lower-cost schools.

“The impact on the quality of education is significant. While this issue is prevalent in independent schools, some of those children eventually join the public schooling system, bringing problems caused by gaps in their earlier education.”

Manuel said the council for educators needed to intervene and enforce regulations.

“The big problem there is no punishment for employing unqualified teachers and no sanctions for schools breaking the law. In the department of basic education, you must be registered with the council to be appointed as a teacher. This standard does not equally apply to private or private schools,” he explained.

He said independent schools needed to be held accountable for maintaining the standards of the industry.

“Schools could be required to submit lists of teachers and their qualifications. This could be verified with school visits. Parents also have a right to know if teachers are qualified.

“While they may not demand to see qualifications due to privacy laws, principals and school governors must be held accountable.”

Education activist Hendrick Makaneta said such practices compromise the quality of education and erode trust in the education sector.

“This practice not only contravenes professional guidelines but also raises serious concerns about the quality of instruction provided to pupils. Schools that prioritise cost-cutting over employing fully qualified educators are doing a disservice to both learners and parents,” he said.

“Parents deserve to know the credentials of the individuals entrusted with their children’s education.

Transparency will promote accountability by compelling schools to maintain high standards when hiring educators, ensuring that only qualified professionals are entrusted with teaching.

“It will also empower parents with the necessary information.”

