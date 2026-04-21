Daspoort pupil death sparks probe into teacher bullying allegations

The investigation remains ongoing, with further action expected once findings are finalised.

The Gauteng department of education (GDE) has launched an investigation into the death of a Grade 12 pupil from Daspoort Secondary School, amid allegations that he took his own life after being bullied by a teacher.

The incident, which reportedly occurred on Friday, 17 April, has raised serious concerns about pupil safety and the handling of complaints within schools.

Investigation under way

Speaking to The Citizen, GDE spokesperson Onwabile Lubhelwana confirmed that officials had been dispatched to the school to probe the circumstances surrounding the pupil’s death.

“The Gauteng department of education is aware and saddened to learn about the passing of a Grade 12 boy learner at the Daspoort Secondary School on Friday,” said Lubhelwana.

“Consequently, the officials were dispatched to the said school to investigate the matter and all other allegations. The outcome thereof will determine action to be taken.”

It is alleged the pupil had reported the bullying to the school principal prior to the incident, but no action was taken.

Psycho-social support deployed

The department said it had activated support mechanisms to assist pupils and staff affected by the tragedy.

“Accordingly, our Psycho-Social Support team was dispatched to the said school to offer necessary support to all affected by this unfortunate incident,” Lubhelwana said.

The GDE urged pupils facing difficulties to seek help through available support structures.

“Learners can also contact the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) on 0800-567-567 or 0800-456-789,” he said.

Broader societal challenges

Lubhelwana acknowledged that schools often reflect broader societal issues affecting young people.

“Indeed, our schools are a microcosm of society and what generally occurs in our society finds expression in our schools,” he said.

He added that challenges such as “learner ill-discipline, learner to learner violence, learner to educator violence, bullying, gangsterism, drugs and substance abuse, teenage pregnancy, underage sex” continue to affect school environments.

The department said its partnership with Sadag has yielded positive results in addressing similar incidents and it is committed to continuing mental health roadshows at affected schools.

Condolences to family

The GDE extended condolences to the pupil’s family and the school community.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved family and the school community at large, during this difficult period,” Lubhelwana said.

The investigation remains ongoing, with further action expected once findings are finalised.