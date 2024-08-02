12 Pretoria High School for Girls pupils found not guilty of racism

The Pretoria High School for Girls principal was suspended as a precaution earlier this week.

Twelve students from Pretoria High School for Girls have been cleared of racism charges.

The pupils were suspended last week following allegations of racism, with the school governing body (SGB) initiating disciplinary proceedings.

A panel chaired by a legal practitioner has since found that the 12 pupils, eight of whom were prefects, were not guilty and will, therefore, be reinstated.

The white pupils were accused of sharing messages allegedly containing racial comments and complaints about black pupils in a WhatsApp group.

ALSO READ: Students suspended over Cape Town school ‘slave auction’

Earlier this week, a black pupil from Pretoria High School for Girls was suspended after a video of her making statements with racial undertones made rounds on social media.

The Grade 12 pupil reportedly recorded the video in February this year.

The matriculant will also face a formal disciplinary process “in due course”, according to the Gauteng Department of Education.

Pretoria Girls High principal suspended

The school’s principal was suspended as a precaution after it emerged that she failed to act on complaints of racism that were initially reported in 2023.

A deputy principal was appointed in the interim.

“While we are still busy with the disciplinary process, we have taken the decision to suspend the principal of the school until we have concluded this matter,” Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane announced on Tuesday.

Chiloane revealed that some teachers were implicated.

“We are also looking at other educators as well. We’ll ask them to report to the district up until the investigation is done. I’m not going to mention any names, don’t ask me who,” he said.

The MEC stated that there would be an appeal process.

If those implicated were not satisfied with the internal investigation, they can approach the provincial department.

NOW READ: Curro’s racist incidents ‘can’t be ignored’ – psychologist