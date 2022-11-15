GDE spends R10m on teachers suspended for sexual misconduct – DA

Citizen Reporter

The Democratic Alliance (DA) Gauteng shadow MEC for Education, Khume Ramulifho, revealed that the Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) has spend over R10 million on teachers placed on precautionary suspension over sexual misconduct.

173 sexual allegations in the past five years

Ramulifho alleged that in a written reply, Gauteng MEC of Education – Matome Chiloane disclosed that they had 173 sexual allegations against teachers in the past five years.

He said sexual misconduct in the province is a burning issue and that pupils continue to suffer under the teachers who are tasked with the responsibility of taking care of them at school.

“This is appalling and a clear indication that innocent lives are at risk. Of the 173 allegations of sexual misconduct against teachers, 29 teachers were placed on precautionary suspension and six teachers are currently serving on precautionary suspension,” said Ramulifho.

Chiloane further divulged that 86 teachers are still employed despite sexual misconduct allegations , while some were not found guilty and others were sanctions of dismissal.

Around 87 of the teachers were found guilty and dismissed by the GDE.

Accountability

Ramulifho stressed that sexual misconduct should be eradicated to create a safer learning space and the department should ensure those found guilty face legal responsibility and accountability.

“Furthermore, it is deeply concerning that the department does not keep records of cases that were reported to the police. The department states that the reporting is not the responsibility of labour relations, and the victims were encouraged to open criminal cases with the South African Police Services (SAPS),” he added.

This means that teachers who are found guilty are laid off without facing any criminal justice.

The DA demands that Chiloane speeds up investigation processes to save the department from spending money on teachers placed on suspension.

“In addition, l will directly engage with the MEC to ascertain why the department is not opening cases against teachers found to be guilty of sexual misconduct.

“We also demand that the department submit and register the names of all the teachers found guilty of sexual misconduct under the National Register for Sex Offenders.”

Ramulifho emphasised this will ensure that teachers found guilty of sexual allegations are banned from working with minors.

