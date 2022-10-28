Eastern Cape teacher jailed for sexually assaulting 21 male pupils

Citizen Reporter

An Eastern Cape teacher has been remanded in custody after being accused of sexualy violating 21 pupils at Mdingi Senior Primary School outside Lusikisiki within the Ingquza Hill local municipality.

The 35-year-old teacher is facing 15 counts of sexual assault and nine counts of exposing children to pornography.

According to National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Eastern Cape spokesperson Luxolo Tyali, the incidents happened between November 2021 and October 2022.

Touching pupils’ private parts in class

It is reported that the teacher started by inappropriately touching boys on their private parts and thighs in class.

READ MORE: Trauma of victims of Parktown Boys’ High coach ‘could be lifelong sentence

His actions eventually progressed and he would lure unsuspecting pupils over to his rented apartment under the guise of helping them with homework or assisting him to rearrange his furniture.

His victims were between the ages of 13 and 17.

“He would allegedly make them watch pornography on his laptop computer, and thereafter instruct them to masturbate. He even allegedly forced some victims to watch others fondling themselves,” said Tyali.

Collected semen from pupils

The teacher is married and is also alleged to have collected semen from the pupils. The NPA does not know where he took the semen to or why he collected it.

The teacher has since been suspended by the department of education and the pupils are currently being offered psychological counselling.

The number of victims might increase and would probably be divulged once investigations in the matter are concluded, said Tyali.

The alleged sexual predator is expected to make a formal bail application on 4 November 2022. The NPA said they will oppose the application.

“This case has been assigned a state advocate, Nkululeko Mzinyathi, to prosecute it. More charges are expected to be added when the teacher makes his next court appearance,” said Tyali.

NOW READ: Parktown Boys coach convicted of sex crimes faces 23 years in prison