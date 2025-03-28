Justice for Cwecwe: Eastern Cape school deregistered after pupil’s alleged rape

The Eastern Cape Department of Education deregistered Bergview College after a seven-year-old pupil was allegedly raped at school, sparking widespread outrage.

The Eastern Cape Department of Education deregistered an independent school in Matatiele, Eastern Cape, after a seven-year-old pupil was allegedly raped.

The perpetrator allegedly raped the now eight-year-old pupil from Bergview College at the school on 14 October 2024 while she was waiting for her transport.

The hashtag #JusticeforCwecwe has been used on social media following the outcry that a minor was allegedly raped at the school, but the school took no actions on the matter.

#JusticeforCwecwe

JUSTICE FOR CWECWE 💜



Cwecwe, 7, was allegedly raped at her school in Matatiele – a place that was meant to keep her safe. The little girl bravely spoke up, but no one was arrested. No action has been taken! We are deeply heartbroken and are demanding the arrest of Cwecwe’s… pic.twitter.com/ufJqIk1O0q — Women For Change (@womenforchange5) March 27, 2025

In an interview on the Hope Revolution Podcast, the mother of the victim explained that the school failed to investigate the matter and identify her child’s rapist.

The mother, who is also allegedly a survivor of rape, went into painful detail about how the school reportedly gave the family a transfer letter. This is despite the parents not having requested a transfer for the pupil.

ALSO READ: Two NC men sentenced for sexual assault of minors in separate cases

“The parent has not formally requested a transfer letter, but in light of the current event, the school would like to offer the parent the transfer letter,” signed by the principal, FJ Pieterse, on the letter seen by The Citizen.

Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube acknowledged the incident on Friday, stating that she had spent 48 hours communicating with the provincial department to gather facts on the case and the department’s planned actions.

“I am thoroughly heartbroken by this. But the best we can do now is to ensure that justice is served for this little girl and her family,” the minister posted on social media.

Minister Gwarube takes pupil’s rape up with Minister Mchunu

Gwarube said Eastern Cape Education MEC Fundile Gade assured her that he is taking action and he will keep her updated.

The minister confirmed that she has also taken the matter up with Police Minister Senzo Mchunu to ensure that the South African Police Service (Saps) speeds up its investigation.

ALSO READ: KZN man sentenced to life in jail for raping 6-year-old neighbour

“I assure South Africans, we are acting,” she said.

Bergview College deregistered

Shortly thereafter, the Eastern Cape Department of Education confirmed that it has issued a notice with the intention to deregister Bergview College, located in the Alfred Nzo West District.

“One of the conditions for the registration of independent schools is that they must provide a safe and secure schooling environment,” the department said in a statement.

“The rape case involving a seven-year-old learner at the school and the current investigation and handling of the matter by Bergview College has violated the conditions regarding the safety of learners,” the department said.

The department confirmed that they opened a rape case in October 2024, but the matter has not progressed to date.

ALSO READ: Child rape in South Africa deserves real justice

Case delays blamed on school management

The department attributed the delays to the school management.

“The department is concerned with the conduct of the school principal in relation to his apparent refusal to cooperate with the Saps,” the department said.

Officials from the department visited the school on Friday to deliver the letter confirming its deregistration. The letter was received and signed by representatives of the school.

The decision takes effect within 24 hours, the department stated. It will also initiate the process of placing Bergview College pupils in other schools in the area.

“The department remains committed to the safety and well-being of learners in all schools. The department will work with all stakeholders to ensure that the safety of children becomes a priority.”

NOW READ: Spectre of child rape hangs heavily over Mpumalanga