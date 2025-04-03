Calls for urgent audit as deadline to eradicate pit toilets in schools passes

Many schools across the country still lack decent facilities after 31 March deadline.

Section27 and various civil society organisations say South Africa needs an updated national audit to identify schools left out of the education minister’s pit latrine plan.

Minister of Basic Education Siviwe Gwarube had pledged to eliminate pit toilets nationwide, but the deadline has passed with many schools still without adequate sanitation facilities.

Demichelle Petherbridge, education attorney at Section27, highlighted ongoing challenges.

“While there has been progress, it is concerning that some schools still lack proper sanitation. Reports indicate that some schools have new facilities, others have construction projects that remain unfinished.

“In some cases, construction has not even started, and mobile toilets were provided as an interim measure. However, these mobile toilets have proved inadequate,” she said.

Limpopo’s missed deadline

The Limpopo department of education had set its own 31 March deadline to upgrade all schools that still relied on pit toilets, designated as “priority one schools”.

However, delays have now pushed the expected completion date to next month.

According to the latest progress report in the province, out of 564 priority one schools, 544 had been completed, leaving 20 still in need of proper sanitation.

Twelve were expected to be finished in December last year, with the remaining eight scheduled for completion last month.

“What we have been doing in Limpopo is speaking to as many of those 20 schools as possible, and the results have been mixed. Some schools now have beautiful facilities. Others have ongoing construction that wasn’t completed by the 31 March deadline.

“In some cases, construction has not even started. These schools have only been provided with mobile toilets as a temporary solution, which has been problematic in itself.”

Earlier this month, during a briefing to parliament, Gwarube said 93% of the identified schools had received interventions as part of the department’s Safe initiative from a 2018 audit.

However, Petherbridge raised concerns about the use of outdated data.

“While we appreciate the department’s efforts, the data referenced is from a 2018 audit. This means the numbers are now seven years out of date, raising concerns that many schools in urgent need of assistance may have been overlooked,” Petherbridge said.

“Limpopo is a clear example of this issue. Initially, 280 priority one schools were identified, but the number has since grown to 564. If the minister is still using 2018 figures, it is likely that many schools have been left out,” she added.

Makenta Makente, from the National Association of School Governing Bodies (SGB), emphasised the urgent need for proper sanitation.

Health and safety risks for pupils

“The lack of proper sanitation facilities continues to pose a serious risk to pupils’ health and safety, especially in underprivileged and rural communities. Furthermore, the focus has been on schools with only pit toilets, but there are also schools with mixed sanitation systems – both flushing and pit toilets – as well as schools with unused pit latrines that should be demolished,” Makente said.

“It is deeply disappointing that despite repeated promises, the deadline has passed and widening the gap in equality and access to quality learning environments.”

Makente also criticised the department’s inconsistent data and lack of a clear strategy.

“As the National School Governing Body, we have engaged with the department of education multiple times, but we keep getting the same outdated information. We know this data isn’t accurate because it contradicts what our members on the ground are reporting.

“What is needed is a clear plan –properly assessing the issue, securing adequate funding, and providing transparent updates to communities.”

