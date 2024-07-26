Pit toilets, literacy now new education minister’s mission

Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube will address pit toilets, school infrastructure, and other key issues next month.

Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube believes the sector can be uplifted to international standards. Picture: Gallo Images

The eradication of pit toilets and inappropriate school structures will be among issues dominating proceedings next month when Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube convenes an important meeting with her provincial counterparts.

In a wide-ranging interview yesterday, Gwarube said she was determined to “restore dignity in South African schools” when meeting education MECs from all nine provinces for the first time.

The Human Rights Commission has launched an investigation into the tragic death of three-year-old Unecebo Mboteni, who died on 18 April after falling into a pit toilet in the Eastern Cape’s Mdantsane township, and South Africa has an estimated 23 000 pit toilets in public schools.

ALSO READ: SAHRC urges government to accelerate eradication of pit latrines and bucket toilets

Other priority issues to be considered at the meeting include:

• An increase in literacy and numeracy levels in public schools;

• The incorporation of early child development in the entire education sector – teaching children to read for comprehension from a much earlier age;

• Teacher support through training and career development – enabling teachers to be empowered;

• Creating safer schools; and

• Ensuring pupils have digital skills from a young age.

Gwarube said she was concerned about the country’s pass rate.

“Many South Africans are rightly concerned about our pass rate and the number of pupils who stay in the system – from Grade R to matric.

“This is something that this current administration under my leadership will investigate,” she said.

ALSO READ: Free State and Northern Cape basic education budgets reduced as Gauteng gets 3.9% increase

Improving scholar transport

On scholar transport, which earlier this month claimed the lives of 12 pupils, Gwarube said: “Scholar transport – whether run by provincial departments of education or departments of transport – must be suitable to transport pupils, roadworthy and obey the rules of the road.

“While accidents do happen, the loss of young lives is something that we must never normalise.” On her vision of the department, Gwarube said within the five years of her tenure as minister, she would like to see improvements in literacy and numeracy levels.

“The participation and performance in key subjects such as maths and science are important.

ALSO READ: ‘So much to offer the world’ – Chiloane at memorial for 11 pupils who died in crash [VIDEO]

“This is why it is important that we protect teaching and learning time in school and capacitate the [teachers] to teach these subjects. “There are many opportunities for change in the department.

“We must ensure that discipline is maintained in schools. “This is not only important for the safety of pupils and teachers, but it is important for a conducive learning environment,” she said.

Confident about the South African education system reaching international standards, Gwarube said: “With the political will and the correct interventions, we can do it.”

ALSO READ: Calls for a proper scholar transport plan

She said she was looking forward to ensuring an atmosphere of good relations with all education stakeholders, including trade unions.

“All stakeholders in this sector are incredibly important. I have started to meet with them all as part of the ‘listening and learning’ tour of the sector.”

She described her appointment as “an incredible honour”.

“I am honoured to have been appointed to lead such an important portfolio. I am also aware of the tremendous responsibility this comes with and I remain committed to making meaningful change.”