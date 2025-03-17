Only 3 in 10 poor children are developmentally on track, says minister

Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube warns of stark inequalities in early childhood development at Bana Pele summit.

Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube delivered a searing address at the Bana Pele 2030 Roadmap Leadership Summit on Monday, warning that the country is “leaving too many children behind” by failing to ensure access to quality early childhood development (ECD), particularly for the poorest.

Gwarube’s speech focused on the glaring disparities in child development outcomes, revealing that only three out of 10 children in the poorest quintile are developmentally on track — compared to eight in ten children in the wealthiest areas, who she says are more likely to be on track.

ALSO READ: Budget speech: R19bn allocated to keep teachers in class

The gap in early development

The minister said the current system is failing millions of South African children.

“In South Africa, we have nearly seven million children between the ages of zero and five. Yet, around 1.3 million children aged three to five are not attending any form of ECD programme,” she said.

“The children who are not attending ECD are found mostly in poorer communities, and this unequal access entrenches the inequalities that have come to define our country.”

She cited new data showing the extent of the divide.

“Eight out of ten children in quintile five, the wealthiest of our schools, are likely to be developmentally on track. They can read for meaning, they can count, and they can manipulate complex puzzles.”

ALSO READ: Budget 2025: Will education get enough funds to support key policies?

Bold goals for 2030

In response to the crisis, Gwarube announced an ambitious goal: by 2030, every child in South Africa should have access to quality early learning.

“But let me be very clear: this goal is not about doing more of the same. It’s not about simply throwing more money or resources into a system that’s already under strain,” she said.

“No, this is about doing something impactful! Meaningful! Transformative!”

Furthermore, she called for collaboration between government, private stakeholders, and civil society to ensure the sustainability of solutions.

“The first step is to admit that we do not have all the answers as government, and we must accept that we need to collaborate,” she said.

ALSO READ: Budget 2025: Salary-heavy education allocation and its impact on learners — experts react

The challenge of innovation and trust

Gwarube acknowledged that achieving universal ECD access would require new ways of thinking. She urged leaders to embrace innovation and adapt to challenges.

“We can’t keep doing what we’ve always done and expect different results,” she said.

She also stressed the importance of trust, particularly among parents, policymakers, and organisations working in early learning.

“Trust is not just about accountability in government. It’s about how NGOs [non-governmental organisations], donors, businesses, and every single player in this sector hold each other accountable,” she said.

ALSO READ: Should the education budget prioritise learning over infrastructure?

A call to action

Despite the challenges, Gwarube remained optimistic about the future. She highlighted the potential of Africa’s youth, noting that the continent will have the largest workforce by 2060.

“The time to alter the future history of our continent is now,” she said.

Quoting former president Nelson Mandela, she concluded: “Courage is not the absence of fear, but the triumph over it. We will build a future where every child gets the quality early learning they deserve. Together, we will put the children of this country first. Bana Pele!”

NOW READ: When do SA schools close for the holidays?