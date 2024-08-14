KZN municipality disconnects water and electricity at 18 debt-ridden schools

Msunduzi Municipality has cut off services to schools owing over R32 million, citing the need to uphold fair billing and financial responsibility.

Water disconnection conducted at Mehlokazulu Secondary School due to an outstanding debt of over R494 000. Picture: Facebook/Msunduzi Municipality – City of Choice

A KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) municipality has said that it values the role of educational institutions in its community but also said it is important to maintain fair and equitable billing practices for consumers of municipal service.

This is what the Msunduzi Municipality said in justification for its decision on Monday to disconnect water and electricity services at several schools that owe the municipality.

The municipal announced on Monday and embarked on a cut-off operation at Sukuma Comprehension School, which owes R3,2 million; Georgetown High School, which owes R1,3 million; Edendale HP School, which owes R300 000; Siqongweni Secondary School, which owes R500 000; and Mehlokazulu Secondary School, which owes R494 000.

Opportunities extended to department

The municipality said the decision came after repeated opportunities were extended to the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education to address these overdue payments.

It added that the schools with outstanding debts were notified of the disconnection and were encouraged to make the payments to avoid service interruptions.

“The Msunduzi Municipality operates on revenue generated from all customers, including educational institutions. Ensuring the financial stability of our municipal services is critical to maintaining the quality and consistency of essential services for the entire community,” the municipality said in a statement on Monday.

“Despite our efforts to provide extended deadlines and support, the outstanding balances have not been resolved.”

Speaking to broadcaster Newzroom Afrika, mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla said the municipality wouldn’t do anything to jeopardise the future of young South Africans, but it had the responsibility to provide services to everybody.

The mayor added that the schools in question are Section 21 schools that receive grants from the government.

“Part of the grant is for them to prioritise municipal service, which they don’t do. Instead, they prioritise other things and do not pay for municipal services,” he said.

18 schools owe over R32 million

Thebolla added that these 18 schools combined owe the municipality over R32 million, including arrears and interest.

“There is nothing the municipality can do but implement the credit control policy and, where possible, ensure that we cut electricity and, where possible, restrict water, but because it’s bulk, it’s not easy to restrict. The only way is to discontinue the service,” the mayor said.

Thebolla added that this step was the last resort as it approached the department and even disconnected their head offices, but nothing came forth.

“We really value the education of our children; that must be placed on record, but at the end of the day, we have to do something,” the mayor said. He added that the municipality has opened its doors for the schools to make arrangements with them.

Watch the mayor’s interview here: