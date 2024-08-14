AmaZulu Royal House gets R77.5 million from KZN government

This is a decrease of R2 million from last year's R79.9 million.

The Office of the Premier in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) has allocated R77.5 million to the Amazulu Royal House for the 2024/2025 financial year. This is a decrease of R2 million from last year's R79.9 million.

KZN premier Thamsanqa Ntuli on Tuesday tabled Budget Vote 1 for his office.

The royal house’s office falls under the Premier’s Office, which received a budget of R784.153 million from the provincial government’s overall budget of R150.7 billion.

Ntuli said his government would host various programmes to foster social cohesion. These include inter-generational dialogues, and initiatives for girls, elderly women, boys and elderly men, among others.

The royal house will also host related events.

“The other programs include the royal household, with a budget of R77.5 million. The Office of the Premier is also responsible for the Royal Household Trust,” said Ntuli.

“In this regard, the office of the premier provides support to the royal house trust. His Majesty, the King’s activities include among others, hosting the annual and cultural events to preserve and restore the Zulu culture, as well as the hosting and celebration of heritage events such as the king’s coronation.”

AmaZulu Royal House support

Delivering the State of the Province Address at the Oval Cricket Stadium in Pietermaritzburg in February, Ntuli’s predecessor Nomusa Dube-Ncube reaffirmed the provincial government’s support for the Zulu royal family and the chiefs.

Dube-Ncube said the provincial government recognised the existential right of the traditional leadership.

She highlighted several programs that the government had embarked on to show support to the traditional leaders in the province.

“The government of KwaZulu-Natal accords respect to our Monarch and the Royal household. As part of this responsibility, over the past years we have fenced all six palaces, bought vehicles for the Queen Mother and the Queens of UMdlokombane, provided financial support for the education of Amazinyane and continue to render financial support for all Imikhosi yaseNdlunkulu,” said Dube-Ncube.

“We are encouraged at the continuation of the cordial and professional relations that exist between our government and His Majesty, the King. As we did with the late King, we continue to provide administrative and logistical support for the monarch. In consultation with His Majesty, we are finalising plans to build a new palace for the King in Nongoma.

“The government of KwaZulu-Natal respects and values the institution of traditional leadership.”

Salary increases for Amakhosi

“Prior to 2004, Amakhosi received a salary of around R5 000 a month. Izinduna received no salaries or stipends at all. Government has since increased the salary of Amakhosi to R279,000 per year. This represents more than 300% increase over the past 20 years,” said Dube-Ncube.

“Post 2004, the government developed a policy that allowed for support to the funerals of each passing Inkosi for up to R50 000 and this is used at the discretion of the family. This amount has since been increased to R80 000 [since] 2021.”