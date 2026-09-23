KZN school shootings: Two pupils killed

KwaZulu-Natal education MEC Sipho Hlomuka confirmed the deaths on Tuesday.

Two pupils have been killed and three others seriously injured in a shooting in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), prompting the provincial education department to call for urgent action to protect children.

KZN education MEC Sipho Hlomuka confirmed the deaths on Tuesday, saying the pupils were on their way to school when gunmen opened fire.

The shooting comes days after three Grade 12 pupils were shot and injured at Bukimvelo High School in the Ezibayeni Circuit.

Two pupils killed on their way to school

According to Hlomuka, a group of gunmen accosted the pupils as they made their way to school on Tuesday morning and opened fire without provocation.

Two pupils died in the shooting, while three others sustained serious injuries.

Hlomuka conveyed his condolences to the families of the deceased, the injured pupils, their schools and the affected communities.

“This is a senseless and cowardly act of violence. Our children should be able to walk to school without fearing for their lives. Schools must remain places of safety, learning and hope,” he said.

The department has activated psychosocial support for affected pupils, teachers and families.

The matter has been reported to the South African Police Service (SAPS), with Hlomuka urging anyone with information that could lead to the perpetrators’ arrest to contact the relevant authorities.

The department also called on communities, traditional leaders and other stakeholders to work with law enforcement agencies to protect children.

Three Grade 12 pupils shot at Bukimvelo High

The latest shooting follows an incident at Bukimvelo High School on Friday, 18 September, in which three Grade 12 pupils sustained serious injuries.

On Sunday, Hlomuka said an unknown gunman opened fire on a crowd of pupils shortly after 4pm, as they left the school premises after attending a Physical Sciences revision session.

The injured pupils were identified as Mthethwa Khetha, Hadebe Thandolwethu and Mahlaba Sbahle. They were taken to hospital for medical attention.

Preliminary information indicated that one pupil sustained a serious arm injury resulting in a fracture, while another suffered injuries to both legs.

Hlomuka condemned the attack and said schools should not be places where pupils fear for their lives.

“We are deeply disturbed by this senseless act of violence against our learners. It is unacceptable that our children should be subjected to gun violence right outside school premises,” he said.

The MEC added that the department would continue monitoring the injured pupils’ conditions and provide support to their families.

The department’s Specialised Needs Education Services team was scheduled to provide psychological support to the Bukimvelo High School community on Monday, 21 September. Circuit managers were also due to visit the affected families.

Police investigations into the Bukimvelo shooting are underway, with the suspect still at large, according to the department.