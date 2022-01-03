Reitumetse Makwea
3 Jan 2022
‘50% matric pass no solution’: Maimane’s call will hurt the poor even further, say experts

Deeper change: educationalists say processes must change.

As the class of 2020 await their results, education experts say the matric pass rate in SA has never been a good indicator of how the country is performing. However, increasing the pass mark to 50% cannot be done without directly increasing the failure rate. University of the Free State faculty of education’s Dr Nhlanhla Mpofu said the pass rate has constantly been a very alarming statistic when released. However, no one had ever gone back to ask what led the system to where it was and what had not been working. “We tend to look at the results rather...

