Driver in Vanderbijlpark scholar transport tragedy arrested

Health department warns misinformation is causing unnecessary harm to grieving families.

A 22-year-old driver of the scholar transport vehicle that allegedly caused a fatal accident in Vanderbijlpark on Monday has been arrested.

This was confirmed by police on Tuesday.

“He was arrested after he was discharged from hospital. He is expected to appear before Vanderbijlpark Magistrate’s Court within 48 hours, facing charges of 12 counts of culpable homicide and reckless and negligent driving,” said spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo.

Masondo said the driver of a truck involved in the crash “escaped unharmed”.

“Investigations are underway as police continue to obtain witness statements.”

Revised death toll

Meanwhile, the Gauteng Department of Health has rejected unverified reports claiming the death toll from the crash has risen to 14. The department confirmed that 12 pupils lost their lives in the tragedy.

MEC for health and wellness Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko has urged the public to rely solely on official government channels for updates.

She warned that the spread of false information is deepening trauma for affected families.

“Let us work together to protect the dignity of the victims and ensure accurate information reaches our communities. At a time when families are grieving, and communities are in shock, the spread of inaccurate figures causes unnecessary panic and deepens the trauma of those directly affected,” she said.

The department emphasised that speculation during moments of crisis has led to harmful misinformation that diverts attention from supporting families and providing medical care to survivors.

According to the health department, seven survivors were initially transported by Gauteng Emergency Medical Services to Sebokeng Hospital and Kopanong Hospital following the accident.

Sebokeng Hospital admitted four pupils and the minibus taxi driver, while Kopanong Hospital treated one pupil and the truck driver’s assistant for minor injuries before discharging both on Monday.

“As of 07h00 this morning, Sebokeng Hospital has three (3) pupils admitted in the Intensive Care Unit,” the department stated.

The department said that only one pupil is critically unstable, while two others are in critical but stable condition.

All three ICU patients are female, aged 10, 15, and 16. Meanwhile, a fourth pupil, a 17-year-old female, was airlifted to a private hospital in Alberton on Monday night for specialised care.

“The taxi driver was also discharged yesterday and was immediately taken into custody by the South African Police Service (Saps).”

ALSO READ: One killed in Ekurhuleni crash involving two heavy-duty trucks

Identification and autopsy process

The Gauteng Forensic Pathology Service, which is responsible for admitting and processing the deceased, has reported that 11 of the 12 pupils who died have been identified by their families.

However, one of them is still awaiting verification.

“The Gauteng FPS aims to finalise all autopsies by close of business today, Tuesday, 20 January 2026, to enable families to continue with preparations for dignified send-offs,” the department stated.

Nkomo-Ralehoko stressed the importance of accurate information sharing during this difficult period.

“We call on the public, community leaders, and media platforms to refrain from sharing unverified information and to help protect the dignity of the victims and their families. We commit to transparency and timely updates as soon as facts are fully verified,” she said.

READ NEXT: Minister Creecy proposes total ban on drinking and driving after festive season claims 1 427 lives