IEB announces 98.31% pass rate: Here’s how many got a Bachelor’s Degree Pass

The Independent Examinations Board (IEB) has announced the results of the 2025 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations, achieving an overall pass rate of 98.31%.

All candidates who successfully completed the 2025 IEB NSC examinations achieved a pass that qualifies them for post-school study at one of three levels:

• 89.12% achieved entry to degree study, compared to 89.37% in 2024.

• 7.83% qualified for diploma study, compared to 7.56% in 2024.

• 1.34% achieved entry to Higher Certificate study, compared to 1.53% in 2024.

• 0.02% achieved an endorsed NSC.

161 learners achieved outstanding achievement (top 5% in six subjects with Level 7 in Life Orientation). 125 learners achieved commendable achievement (top 5% in five subjects with Level 7 in Life Orientation).

A total of 16 063 full-time candidates and 1 350 part-time candidates (a combined total of 17 413) wrote the IEB NSC examinations in October and November 2025. These were written at 277 examination venues, registered across 263 examination centres nationwide.

The 2025 cohort includes candidates from nine new schools across three provinces with sustained growth from long-standing IEB schools.

Gauteng has reported the highest number of schools (144) and candidates (10 421) who wrote the IEB examinations. It was followed by the KwaZulu-Natal province with 2 448 candidates from 144 schools.

The Northern Cape reported the lowest, with three schools and 115 candidates participating in the examinations.

The total number of candidates who wrote is 17 413 which is a slight increase form 2024’s 16 304.

The IEB and its Board congratulated the NSC Class of 2025, as well as the teachers, parents, and guardians who supported them throughout their academic journey.

“To every learner – whether you achieved your goal this year or not – your path forward remains open. South Africa’s education system offers multiple routes to success, and perseverance remains the most important qualification of all,” said IEB CEO Confidence Dikgole.