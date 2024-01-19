Matric

In pics: NSC matric results

Take a look at these photos as local matriculants celebrate their marks with their peers. These include some of the top provincial achievers.

St Stithians College matriculants, from left, Palesa Selibe, Alexandra Blatch, Hayley Booysen, Oratilwe Kwele and Megan Ankcorn are ready for the next chapter after matric. Picture: Neil McCartney

Sihle Sigwebela, Enhle Gasa and Samuel Hertz look forward to the future after matriculating in the class of 2023 at Redhill School in Sandton. Sihle got six distinctions, Enhle got four and Samuel a massive 11. making him the dux scholar at Redhill. Picture: Michel Bega
St Stithians College pupils, from left, Daanish Mohamed, the top achiever at the school with nine distinctions, Thomas Madidimalo and Cameron Thompson with eight distinctions each, celebrate their success with rector Celeste Gilardi. Picture: Michel Bega

ALSO READ: Matrics overcome the ‘eye of Covid-19 storm’: Class of 2023 obtains 82,9% overall pass rate

St Stithians College matriculant Lesedi Ntloko, right, celebrates with history HOD Tebogo Maneli, as the pupils collected their results yesterday in Sandton. Picture: Neil McCartney
Madiba Comprehensive High School’s top matriculant Thakasile Ayabonga Zungu yesterday held back her tears as she expressed her excitement. ‘From a young age, I was taught to always put my best foot forward. I’ve always worked hard and gave it my all, that’s how I was raised,’ she said. While the pressure of always being the top pupil almost got to her, to a point where she almost starting slacking, Zungu said she understood the qualities her parents instilled in her and kept pushing. ‘I remembered the importance of stepping back and taking the time to breath, listen to myself and not let the expectations everyone else had for me define me. I know it’s out of my character to fail and I just thought, instead of giving up, rather let those expectations remain and march to the beat of my own drum. And so that is my advise to the class of 2024: do not let anyone bully you into thinking you are not doing your best, but always do your best.’ Words: Reitumetse Makwea. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

ALSO READ: Class of 2023: ‘This will follow you for the rest of your lives’ – Motshekga to top achievers

Nthabiseng Lefophana of Bokamoso High School in Seshego, Limpopo, who is known for consistently being the top-performing provincial pupil, has now secured a coveted spot nationally among the top 34 matriculants in academic excellence. Lefophana has been a beacon of academic prowess since the early years of her education, and yesterday her dedication and hard work, not only propelled her to the top of their provincial academic rankings, but also as the crème de la crème of the class of 2023. ‘It feels like a dream, I cannot believe I’m here. When we got the call everyone was emotional, my mom and I even cried. We are so grateful to be here,’ she said modestly. Her father Solomon Lefophana could not stop beaming with joy and said he was proud of this moment, and what his daughter was able to do for them as a family. ‘We’ve seen her putting in the work and today it’s showing. She is an amazing child and a hard worker. She deserves to be here,’ he said. Words: Reitumetse Makwea. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

