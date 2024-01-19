‘Real matric pass rate is 55.3%’ says DA

The matric class of 2023 recorded an 82.9% pass rate, the highest matric pass rate since South Africa’s democracy.

As the country celebrates the highest matric pass rate since South Africa’s democracy, the Democratic Alliance (DA) has dampened the jubilation saying the real matric pass rate is actually 55.3%.

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) revealed the class of 2023 recorded an 82.9% pass rate.

After many sleepless nights, weekend classes and a challenging year, the 2023 cohort of students defied the odds and made history in the country’s basic education system.

Almost 900 000 pupils sat for last year’s National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga released the 2023 NSC results in Johannesburg on Thursday night where she also spoke about the improvement in the education sector in the past 30 years.

Real matric pass rate

However, while the DA congratulated the 2023 matrics on passing their exams saying that most of the pupils had to overcome great challenges in order to reach this achievement, the party’s shadow minister of basic education Baxolile (Bax) Nodada added the party disputes the DBE’s pass rate.

“The real matric pass rate is only 55.3%, an increase from last year’s 54.6%. The real matric pass rate is calculated by bringing into account the number of learners that dropped out and never made it to matric.

“While some learners pursue their matric through technical and vocational education and training (TVET) after grade 9, a large number drop out completely. To bring the TVET learners into account the DA calculates the real matric pass rate from the grade 10 cohort that ought to have completed matric. 345 626 learners dropped out between grade 10 in 2021 and grade 12 in 2023,”

The DA’s real matric pass rate calculation

Lack of success

Nodada added that the real matric pass rate is an “excellent indicator” of not only Motshekga and the department’s “lack of success,” but also of the country’s.

“This ANC government’s only focus seems to be quantity over quality, thinking that it is an improvement from previous years. Minister Motshekga cannot be further removed from the actual issues that faces the children in our public school system,” Nodada said.

Meanwhile, Gauteng Premier, Panyaza Lesufi will join MEC for Education, Matome Chiloane in announcing the province’s 2023 matric results on Friday in Johannesburg.

