Matriculants: Job hunting with minimal data? Try this platform

It’s time to enter the real world. Securing a job in the current economic climate is proving harder than we know for most school finishers.

Fortunately, there are still ways to get out there, get noticed and get on a database. The SAYouth.mobi network offers school leavers access to learning and work opportunities in their specific area.

The great thing about the portal is that it is free.

SAYouth.mobi is part of the presidential youth employment intervention and is supported by Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator, the Department of Employment and Labour, the Department of Higher Education and Training, the National Youth Development Agency, Youth Employment Service (YES) and the Development Bank of South Africa.

It provides free opportunities for young unemployed South Africans to help them connect to work through a range of services and work readiness training opportunities.

Those thinking of trying it out just need to meet the two requirements. They have to be between the ages of 18 and 34 years old and have a South African (or refugee) identity document or a valid work permit.

Variety of opportunities

Once you land on the site, you will immediately be given the option to apply for opportunities. These will range from job opportunities, youth employment programmes, entrepreneurial programmes and skilling opportunities. Just be sure to register first.

One thing you will need to do if this is going to work is commit to a single phone number and email address. If potential employers are going to try contact you, you will need to be easily contactable on the number you provide.

Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator is a not-for-profit social enterprise that solves youth employment through partnerships. The organisation works to unlock jobs and break down the barriers that keep millions of young South Africans unemployed.

The NPO boasts some impressive partnerships with the likes of companies such as Discovery, Google, Mastercard, FNB and Woolworths.

If you are fresh out of matric and in the job market, this is definitely a site worth checking out and can be accessed at sayouth.mobi.