Former prosecutor sentenced to seven years in prison for selling jobs

She solicited R10 000 bribes from two people in exchange for securing them prosecutpr positions.

Former prosecutor Siphokazi Magangana has been sentenced to seven years in prison.

The 53-year-old Magangana appeared in the Roodepoort Regional Court on Thursday, 14 May 2026, where the sentence was handed down.

Magangana pleaded guilty to corruption and money laundering charges.

Plea

She entered into a plea and sentence agreement in terms of Section 105A of the Criminal Procedure Act.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Magaboke Mohlatlole welcomed her sentencing.

“Corruption within the criminal justice system undermines the rule of law and erodes public confidence in the integrity of state institutions. The NPA remains committed to ensuring accountability for all officials who abuse positions of trust for personal benefit.”

Selling jobs

In August 2022, Magangana approached a complainant at Clearwater Shopping Mall and offered to secure her a job as a public prosecutor in exchange for R10 000.

At the time, Magangana was employed within the National Prosecuting Authority office in Johannesburg.

Three days later, she also approached another complainant in Johannesburg and offered to assist him in securing an appointment as an aspirant prosecutor in return for the same amount.

“Both complainants deposited the requested amounts into a bank account belonging to a third party at Magangana’s instruction,” Mohlatlole said.

“The accused admitted that she intentionally used another person’s account to conceal the unlawful proceeds and acknowledged that her conduct constituted both corruption and money laundering. The accused was subsequently arrested following a complaint that was lodged, after which the Organised Crime Unit guided the investigation.”

Agreement

Senior State Advocate Faghre Mohamed reached an agreement with the defence on sentencing. Magangana was subsequently sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment for each of the two corruption charges and three years’ imprisonment for each of the two money laundering charges.

The sentences were ordered to run concurrently, resulting in an effective term of seven years’ direct imprisonment. As part of the plea agreement, all charges against the third party were withdrawn.

Magangana, who joined the NPA in 2020, has since resigned from her position and has been in custody since her arrest.

Mohlatlole said the NPA reiterated that corruption within the criminal justice system undermines the rule of law and erodes public confidence in the integrity of state institutions.