One week left of matric exams – here’s 5 things you can do once you have matriculated

After completing matric, students have various options beyond university studies.

The matric class of 2024 is almost at the finish line with approximately a week remaining for this year’s National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams.

The examinations began on 21 October and will conclude on 28 November 2024 for both Independent Examinations Board (IEB) and NSC matric pupils. Marking will begin immediately thereafter.

NSC matric exam schedule

On Thursday, matric pupils wrote Geography (Rural and Urban Settlements, Economic Geography of SA and Map Work) P2 (3hrs) in the morning and Religion Studies P2 (2hrs) and Maritime Economics (3hrs) in the afternoon.

On Friday they will sit for Accounting P2 (2hrs) at 9am and Agricultural Sciences P1 (2½hrs) at 2pm.

The final week of the exams will begin with Afrikaans HL P2 (2½hrs), Afrikaans FAL P2 (2½hrs), and Afrikaans SAL P2 (1½hrs) on Monday morning and in the afternoon Agricultural Sciences P2 (2½hrs) and Nautical Science P2 (3hrs) at 2pm.

On Tuesday morning, pupils will write Music P1 Theory (3hrs) and Agricultural Technology (3hrs). They will sit for Music P2 Comprehension (1½hrs) at 2pm.

On Wednesday, Agricultural Management Practices (3hrs), Marine Sciences P2 (2½hrs) in the afternoon Design P1 (3hrs) at 2pm.

Concluding the examinations on Thursday, the matrics will sit for a CAT P1 rewrite (3hrs) and Practical IT P1 rewrite (3hrs) at 9am in the morning.

See the full NSC final exam timetable below:

2024 NSC Timetable by Sonwabile P. Mncaphayi

ALSO READ: Beat exam burnout: Tips to keep stress in check

IEB matric exam schedule

Meanwhile, IEB students sat for Consumer Studies and Hospitality Studies at 9am on Thursday.

Later in the afternoon, they wrote Maritime Economics at 2pm.

On Friday morning they will sit for Life Sciences PII at 9am.

In their last week of exams, matrics will on Monday write English Papers 2 for FAL and HL at 9am, and will write Nautical Science P2 in the afternoon at 2pm.

On Tuesday, they will write Agricultural Technology and Music PI at 9am, Paper 2 of Music will be later in the day at 2pm.

Then on Wednesday, candidates will sit for Engineering Graphics and Design Paper 2 in the morning.

Lastly, Agricultural Management Practice will be written on Thursday morning, with no scheduled exam in the second session.

See the full IEB final exam timetable below:

IEB Final Timetable 2024 by oratile

ALSO READ: Only R220 million of R3.6 billion matric exam cost goes to printing, says DBE

Five things you can do after matric

In South Africa, a matric certificate remains the gold standard for educational achievement.

However, the journey is not without its challenges. Siyavuya Makubalo from Oxbridge Academy acknowledges these difficulties, stating: “For many students, the rigours and constraints of the senior high journey and matric can be prohibitively daunting, and the pressure to perform can be overwhelming.”

Gap year

After completing matric, students have various options beyond university studies.

One popular alternative is taking a gap year, which provides an opportunity for self-discovery, exploration, and personal growth.

During this time, students can reflect on their career choices and interests, gain practical experience through internships or volunteering, and travel.

This break can also enhance independence and self-reliance, potentially improving university applications.

However, there are risks associated with gap years, such as losing momentum or focus, unclear goals or structure, potential financial burdens, and limited access to resources or support.

ALSO READ: Beware of ‘bogus’ colleges: Deputy minister warns learners

Vocational or technical training

Another option is vocational or technical training, which focuses on skills development in specific areas.

These programmes provide hands-on training, preparing students for immediate entry into the workforce.

Examples include trades like electrician, plumber, or carpenter, IT and computer programming, hospitality and tourism, healthcare and nursing, and artisanal skills like culinary arts or fashion design.

Apprenticeships

Apprenticeships offer on-the-job training, combining theoretical knowledge with practical experience.

Benefits include earning while learning, industry-specific skills development, mentorship and networking opportunities, and enhanced employability.

This path allows students to develop valuable skills and build professional connections.

While this is not always true, some businesses may employ you based on experience over qualifications.

Entrepreneurship

For those with a business mindset, entrepreneurship can be a viable option.

Students can explore business incubators or accelerators, online courses or workshops, mentorship programmes, and networking events.

Entrepreneurship fosters innovation, self-reliance, and potential financial independence.

In South Africa, small, medium, and micro-enterprises (SMMEs) play a vital role in economic growth and job creation. By starting their own businesses, entrepreneurs can contribute to this sector’s development.

According to the South African Revenue Services (Sars) one needs to be between the ages of 18 and 29, and employees of any age in Special Economic Zones (SEZs).

Some government initiatives supporting SMMEs, include the Small Enterprise Development Agency (Seda) and the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA).

ALSO READ: Corporate and SMEs can both benefit from partnerships. Here’s how

Volunteering

Lastly, dedicating time to volunteer or community work can be incredibly rewarding.

This experience helps develop social awareness and responsibility, enhances communication and teamwork skills, builds networks and connections, and provides practical experience in various fields.

These alternatives offer valuable opportunities for growth, skill development, and exploration beyond traditional university studies.

Some additional options to consider include:

Online courses or certification programmes

Sports or arts academies

National Youth Service programmes

Overseas work or study programmes

NOW READ: Matric exams: Here’s how well you have to do to study further