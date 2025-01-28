Matric exam re-mark: Wednesday marks NSC application deadline

DBE says the closing date for re-mark applications, both manual and online, is Wednesday, 29 January 2025.

After receiving their National Senior Certificate (NSC) exam marks, the matric class of 2024 has one day left to apply for a re-mark.

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) Minister Siviwe Gwarube released the 2024 NSC results on 14 January 2025. The class of 2024 received a pass rate of 87.3%.

The department permitted candidates to apply for a re-mark or re-check of their examination scripts at a specified fee.

Re-mark applications

“Results of remarking will be released from 7 March 2025 and will be available at the school/exam centre where the candidate sat for their 2024 examinations,” the department added.

Students can view their scripts for R230 after the re-mark results are released.

A matric rewrite exam allows matriculants who have completed their NSC to improve their results in specific subjects, providing a second chance for further education or job opportunities.

According to DBE, candidates wanting to rewrite should apply for the May/June NSC exams to improve their results or complete outstanding results.

The closing date for application is 7 February 2025.

Conditions for entry

Candidates can only register for subjects which they were registered for in any previous November examination.

Candidates who were absent with a valid reason (medical unfit, death in the immediate family or other special reasons) from one or more external question papers may register for the NSC June examination, provided they have valid external paper marks (PAT, Oral and SBA).

Any NSC candidate (who wrote exams from November 2008 onwards) who wants to improve their overall achievement status or only wants to improve the achievement of a subject may register for the NSC June examination.

In the case where a candidate was absent for one or more papers in the November exam with a valid reason, the candidate has to write all the papers for the registered subject(s).

In a case where an irregularity is being investigated, provisional enrolment for the NSC June examination may be granted to the candidate concerned, pending the outcome of the investigation.

Candidates who did not write or complete one or more of the NSC November examination question papers for reasons other than illness/injury or death in the family may also apply to write the NSC June examination, provided they have valid external paper marks (PAT, Oral and SBA).

