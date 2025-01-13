BREAKING: Basic Education calls in the Hawks to investigate matric exam results ‘breach’

A Johannesburg-based company drew criticism and outrage recently when it advertised that it would make results available to the class of 2024 for a fee.

The Information Regulator (IR) had directed the Department of Basic Education to refrain from publishing the 2024 matric results in the media. Picture: Boksburg Advertiser

The Department of Basic Education had confirmed a possible breach of matric results exams.

Minister Siviwe Gwarube updated the media on the possible breach of the results on Monday.

Gwarube said State Security and the Hawks will join the department in investigating the leak.

“They have been praying on innocent learners and siphoning them of money.

“We want an arrest to be made and are confident of this,” she said.

Edumarks claims to release results including subjects and percentages.

The company which has been in operation since 2022, said results are delivered via email with a 100% money-back guarantee if they cannot be retrieved.

This is a developing story