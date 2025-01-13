WATCH: Matric results for just R100? Outcry over ‘leak’ of marks

The alleged leaks raises serious concerns about the integrity of the NSC exams.

As the matric Class of 2024 anxiously awaits the official release of their results, some matrics have already “received their results” for just R100.

A Johannesburg-based company drew criticism and outrage recently when it advertised that it would make results available to the class of 2024 for a fee.

Matric results for a fee

Edumarks claims to release results including subjects and percentages.

The company which has been in operation since 2022, said results are delivered via email with a 100% money-back guarantee if they cannot be retrieved.

“Nobody likes waiting, especially for matric results. At Edumarks, we make it easier to check your full matric results online. We understand the stress of waiting, which is why we help you retrieve your NSC results before they’re officially released.

“For a small one-time fee, you can quickly access your results online with Edumarks, saving you from the anxiety of waiting,” it said on its website.

With the National Senior Certificate (NSC) results expected to be released on Tuesday, it’s unclear whether the marks sent are legitimate.

Edumarks

The Citizen called the contact number for Edumarks on its home page, which went unanswered. An automated response was received to queries about the legitimacy and authenticity of the service sent via a WhatsApp number linked to the company.

“Hey there, Faizel. Thank you for your message! Our team will be with you soon. Regards, Edumark Support Team.

Concerns

With thousands still waiting for the results, crime activist Yusuf Abramjee on Saturday raised concerns about the alleged leak of the matric results.

“How is this possible? Who is making money? How did the results leak days before the official release.”

Abramjee said the alleged leaks raised serious concerns about the integrity of the NSC exams.

He said if policies and laws have been broken, the Department of Basic Education needs to respond and hold those accountable to account.

The Department of Education and Minister of Basic Education Siviwe Gwarube’s spokesperson Lukhanyo Vangqa told The Citizen the minister will address the issue this morning.

“Matric results”

In a second post, he included a photograph of “results” reportedly sent to a matric pupil.

“Here is one of many students who were able to get their results today via email, days before the official release,” he said, adding that the website and student’s details had been concealed in the image.

Here is one of many students who were able to get their results today via email- days before the official release.



@DBE_SA @Siviwe_G @GovernmentZA @DBE_SA

Right2Know’s Freddy Mathekga said the release of the matric results by Edumarks raises questions about personal information.

“It’s very disturbing…In this issue, it shows that it’s feasible to do away with the newspaper and go digital because that’s where the world is going. That’s what we see.

“If the information of a learner can be sold for R100 grand, how much more is our bank account?” Mathekga asked.

Watch Right2Know’s Freddy Mathekga speaking about the alleged leak of the matric results

[WATCH] There are calls for the Basic Education Department to investigate a website, which appears to allow last year's grade 12 pupils to view their final results early, for a fee of R100.

Questions

Mathekga said the selling of results raises many questions.

“Matriculants should be receiving the result on Tuesday, but today they can buy it for R100. What does that say on social imbalances that we have?”

Education activist Hendrick Makaneta has called on the Department of Basic Education to clarify its position regarding the sale of matric results by Edumarks.

“We are deeply troubled by reports that Edumarks, a private company, is allegedly selling matric results even before the Department of Basic Education (DBE) has officially released them.”

“This raises serious questions about how Edumarks gained access to such sensitive information, whether the results being sold are authentic, and whether the DBE’s systems have been compromised,” Makaneta said.

Investigations

Makaneta has called on both Edumarks and the DBE to immediately clarify the situation.

“How did Edumarks obtain these results? Was access authorized, or has there been an unauthorized breach of the DBE’s systems? If no authorization was given, urgent steps must be taken to protect the integrity of the examination process and hold those responsible to account.

“The sale of results, whether legitimate or not, undermines public confidence in the education system and casts doubt on the DBE’s ability to secure its systems,” Makaneta said.

What matriculants said

A number of learners who preferred to remain anonymous told The Citizen that they have already received their “results” through Edumarks.

The matric pupil said the name of the website was posted on a matric chat group and that his friend had already got his “results.”

Stressed

Another matric pupil said she was stressing over her “results.”

“I am so relieved that I got my results and know that I passed matric. I can relax. Now I know which subject I can get re-marked.”

Another matriculant that paid for his results said he did not get it.

“I paid the money and it shows ‘pending’. I am hoping for a refund from Edumarks. I guess I’ll have to wait until Tuesday for my results,” the learner who wants to study medicine told The Citizen.

