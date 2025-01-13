How and where to get your 2024 matric results

Matric candidates can access their results on their mobile phones, newspapers and from their schools.

Thato Loate and Anja Grobbler can be seen jumping for joy after recieving their Matric results at Pretoria Girls High, 8 January 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The matric class of 2024 is set to get their results on Tuesday with thousands of candidates waiting anxiously.

Candidates no longer have to wait for school gates to open or queue at garages for the morning newspaper to get their matric results.

Technology has eased their anxiety by providing SMSs, apps, and websites where they can get their results.

The Minister of Basic Education, Siviwe Gwarube, will announce the national results on 13 January. Then, on 14 January, the individual results will be released to the media and the leaders who wrote the National Senior Certificate (NSC) and Independent Board of Examinations (IEB) exams.

Where to get your matric results

The Education department’s website

National Senior Certificate (NSC) pupils can access their results via the Department of Basic Education website.

Additionally, for the IEB exam results, pupils can access their results via the IEB website.

To access your results, you only need to enter your exam number and date of birth.

MatricsMate app

You can also download the MatricsMate app from the Google Play Store for Android devices and the Apple App Store for iOS devices.

You will only need to provide your exam number to get your results.

SMS

To access your results via SMS, remember to use your own mobile phone because you can only use one mobile number for each exam number.

To sign up for SMS service, send your ID number and exam number to 35658 for public school results and 35135 for IEB results.

Once signed up, your results will be messaged to you on the day the results are published.

USSD code

At 6am, on the day of the results, dial *120*35658*. Enter your ID number and exam number as prompted and get your results.

Get them at the school

Another option to access both IEB and NSC examination results is fetching them at the school where you wrote the exams.

Reminder to fetch your matric results where you sat for your exams

The DBE reminded the matric class of 2024 to collect their National Senior Certificate (NSC) results from their designated examination centres when they are released in January.

“The Department of Basic Education is currently processing the results for the Matric class of 2024. When the results are released, we urge you to collect your results at the centre where you sat for your 2024 National Senior Certificate examinations.

“Come get your original statement of your matric results from the 14th of January 2025,” the department announced on social media platform X.

